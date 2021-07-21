Finishing Touch opens new barbershop in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Jordan Finger, otherwise known as Jay the Barber, is glad to be back.

The owner of The Finishing Touch is still in Cedar Falls, where he opened his tattoo and barbershop on College Hill after closing his downtown Waterloo location. But for the last six or seven months, Finger has been mulling a second location — and, of course, it would have to be in his hometown.

“The shop out there was doing so well, and we were tapping into Cedar Falls and that area over there,” Finger said. “I was like, ‘Man, I really want to go back to Waterloo, ‘cause I’m from Waterloo.’”

A month ago, he found his location, and Tuesday had his grand opening for The Finishing Touch 2 at 3356 Kimball Ave., next to Ace High Tattoo in the same strip mall as LJ’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill.

Finger, one of last year’s 20 Under 40 winners, was busy cutting hair all day with his brother, Codi Finger, who's also a barber. With the barbershop fully booked Tuesday, Finger said he was looking to hire more professional, licensed barbers and already has plenty to choose from.

“I’ve had people hit me up crazy wanting jobs,” Finger said. “I’m going to be picky about it, but I definitely want to hire more people.”