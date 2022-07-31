Find your forever pet during Clear The Shelters at Cedar Bend Humane Society

WATERLOO — Cedar Bend Humane Society is participating in NBC Universal's local Clear The Shelters.

The adoption special features $90 dog adoptions and $5 cat adoptions from Aug.1 to Aug. 31.

Adoption fees at CBHS include the pet's spay/neuter surgery, a pre-registered microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, and a start on flea and tick prevention. Spay and neuter deposit and some exclusions may apply.

Cedar Bend Humane Society is Black Hawk County's only full-service open-admission animal shelter and is quickly approaching max capacity. Adoptable pets at CBHS have no time limit on how long it takes for them to find a home making it a critical time for the community to consider adopting a pet in need.

Adoption application, photos and information about pets ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org. Interested adopters are encouraged to submit an adoption application and set an appointment to meet with adoptable pets. The CBHS adoption center is located at 1166 W. Airline Hwy, Waterloo. Adoption center hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed daily noon to 1 p.m.