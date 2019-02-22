CEDAR FALLS — The Final Thursday Reading Series will feature Timothy Fay at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hearst Center for the Arts on Seerley Boulevard.
Fay publishes the Wapsipinicon Almanac with traditional letterpress technology. This year marks the 25th and final issue.
Fay and guest contributors to the Wapsipinicon Almanac will give a reading from selections from the current issue.
A second event is set for 11 a.m. March 1 at University of Northern Iowa’s Rod Library Special Collections and University Archives.
The special event commemorates the donation of papers related to the Wapsipinicon Almanac to UNI’s Special Collections and University Archives. Timothy Fay will be joined by Jim O’Loughlin and Brian Pals for a look back on the history of the Wapsipinicon Almanac since the magazine launched in 1988.
All events are free and open to the public.
