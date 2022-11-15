 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final Thursday series at Hearst Center to feature Anesa Kajtazovic reading

CEDAR FALLS -- On Thursday, Anesa Kajtazovic will be the featured reader at the Final Thursday Reading Series at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

Kajtazovic, a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, will present from her forthcoming illustrated children’s book that tells her personal experience during the Bosnian War. The program is a week earlier due to Thanksgiving.

The reading begins at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. Kajtazovic’s featured reading takes place at 7:30 p.m. The reading can also be streamed live. Sign up at https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lduivrj8oG92ZUeGvm7EjSIy9DKb8rkuZ.

FTRS returns on January, 26, 2023 with a reading by Joyce Milambiling.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.

