Final Thursday Reading Series to continue online

CEDAR FALLS — For 19 years, the Final Thursday Reading Series has happened on the last Thursday of each month in Cedar Falls.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, FTRS will continue online.
On Thursday, the website www.finalthursdaypress.com will post a video by the scheduled featured reader, Andrew Farkas. There will also be an “open mic” section of sorts.
For those who would like to share no more than five minutes of your own creative work, video yourself reading and upload it to a publicly accessible site like YouTube. Share the link with jim.oloughlin@uni.edu by Wednesday to ensure that your contribution can become part of the event.
If you haven’t made a video of yourself reading before, here’s a short segment with good tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMex-9FyljU. Also, check out www.finalthursdaypress.com now for an interview (conducted before the current situation) with Andrew Farkas.
The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, the UNI College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences, and the UNI department of languages & literatures.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.