Final Thursday Reading Series to continue online
0 comments

Final Thursday Reading Series to continue online

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — For 19 years, the Final Thursday Reading Series has happened on the last Thursday of each month in Cedar Falls.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, FTRS will continue online.

On Thursday, the website www.finalthursdaypress.com will post a video by the scheduled featured reader, Andrew Farkas. There will also be an “open mic” section of sorts.

For those who would like to share no more than five minutes of your own creative work, video yourself reading and upload it to a publicly accessible site like YouTube. Share the link with jim.oloughlin@uni.edu by Wednesday to ensure that your contribution can become part of the event.

If you haven’t made a video of yourself reading before, here’s a short segment with good tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMex-9FyljU. Also, check out www.finalthursdaypress.com now for an interview (conducted before the current situation) with Andrew Farkas.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, the UNI College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences, and the UNI department of languages & literatures.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: First Black Hawk County COVID-19 case linked to travel
Political News

UPDATE: First Black Hawk County COVID-19 case linked to travel

  • Updated

Black Hawk County has its first reported positive case Of COVID-19, according to the The Iowa Department of Public Health.

The IDPH has been notified of six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 29 positive cases. According to IDPH, three individuals are residents of Johnson County; the other three are residents of Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas Counties.

UPDATE: First Black Hawk County COVID-19 case linked to travel
Political News

UPDATE: First Black Hawk County COVID-19 case linked to travel

  • Updated

Black Hawk County has its first reported positive case Of COVID-19, according to the The Iowa Department of Public Health.

The IDPH has been notified of six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 29 positive cases. According to IDPH, three individuals are residents of Johnson County; the other three are residents of Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas Counties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News