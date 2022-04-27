Final Thursday Reading Series features Jesse Swan

CEDAR FALLS-- The last Final Thursday Reading Series of the season features Jesse Swan. Swan has been a professor of English at the University of Northern Iowa since 1998, where his research and teaching has focused on Renaissance and early modern English literature and culture. He has recently turned to poetry, and his creative writing has appeared as part of the Telepoem Booth project.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hearst Center for the Arts with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. Swan’s featured reading begins at 7:30. The feature reading will also be broadcast live on Zoom. Go to finalthursdaypress.com for a Zoom link and to read the interview with Jesse Swan. The Final Thursday Reading Series returns for its 22nd season in August.