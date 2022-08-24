 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Final Thursday Reading Series Aug. 25 at Hearst Center to feature poet Anne Myles

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS – Anne Myles will launch her new chapbook, “What Woman That Was: Poems for Mary Dyer,” on Thursday as the Final Thursday Reading Series begins season 22.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic at the Hearst Center Sculpture Garden. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in Mae Latta Hall.

The chapbook is a collection of poems both about and from the perspective of Mary Dyer, a 17th-century Quaker martyr who played a central role in the Antinomian controversy. Myles’ reading will begin at 7:30 p.m. It can be streamed live by signing up at https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lduivrj8oG92ZUeGvm7EjSIy9DKb8rkuZ.

Other Fall 2022 Final Thursday Reading Series events are scheduled to take place in Mae Latta Hall: Jim O’Loughlin, “The Cord,” Sept. 29; Gary Eller, “True North,” Oct. 27; Anesa Kajtazovic, “War Changes Everything: My Life Leaving Bosnia,” Nov. 17 (one week early due to Thanksgiving). Open mic begins at 7 p.m., followed by readings at 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine’s Zelensky gives empowering address to nation on 6th month of invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News