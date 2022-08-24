Final Thursday Reading Series Aug. 25 at Hearst Center to feature poet Anne Myles

CEDAR FALLS – Anne Myles will launch her new chapbook, “What Woman That Was: Poems for Mary Dyer,” on Thursday as the Final Thursday Reading Series begins season 22.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic at the Hearst Center Sculpture Garden. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in Mae Latta Hall.

The chapbook is a collection of poems both about and from the perspective of Mary Dyer, a 17th-century Quaker martyr who played a central role in the Antinomian controversy. Myles’ reading will begin at 7:30 p.m. It can be streamed live by signing up at https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lduivrj8oG92ZUeGvm7EjSIy9DKb8rkuZ.

Other Fall 2022 Final Thursday Reading Series events are scheduled to take place in Mae Latta Hall: Jim O’Loughlin, “The Cord,” Sept. 29; Gary Eller, “True North,” Oct. 27; Anesa Kajtazovic, “War Changes Everything: My Life Leaving Bosnia,” Nov. 17 (one week early due to Thanksgiving). Open mic begins at 7 p.m., followed by readings at 7 p.m.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.