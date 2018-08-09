WATERLOO – On Saturday, expect the line to be long at the Hollen Wine booth during the Stem & Stein Food, Beer and Wine Fest.
This will be the final pour for their award-winning wines.
Since 2006, the Hollen family led by Waterloo orthodontist and wine connoisseur Mike Hollen and his wife, Joni, have owned one of the top vineyards and wineries in San Rafael, Argentina, at the foothills of the Andes Mountains. It is that country’s best-known region for producing lush and complex wines praised around the world.
Now the property is for sale.
“It was Mike’s passion,” says Joni. “Mike loved it so much, and the kids loved it because he did, and they enjoyed the tasting and talking about wine.”
Mike died in March 2017.
It was a labor of love, but the family agreed it was time to close the doors. “With Dad gone, it’s just not as much fun. It wasn’t the wine we loved, it was him and spending time with him,” says Michelle Clark of Waterloo, who became a licensed distributor and importer. Her brother, Michael Hollen, also of Waterloo, ran the winery business.
When the Hollens purchased their Argentinean property, they set about reinvigorating the vineyards and modernizing vintage equipment to create and produce wines, hiring vineyard and winery managers and winemakers. They managed the vineyards using green horticultural practices. Grapes were picked by hand into small crates at peak readiness for depth and complexity.
“We only bottled about a third of our wines under the Hollen label, and we only shipped about half of those to the U.S.,” Clark says. Hollen-labeled wines are sold in stores and restaurants around the world. Locally, the wines are sold at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits and Happy’s Wine and Spirits. Hollen wines often won double gold, gold, silver and bronze medals in prestigious international competitions.
Supplies are limited and won’t be replenished.
Over the years, the winery produced malbec, cabernet sauvignon, bonarda, syrah, pinot noir and chenin blanc, as well as merlot, saungiovese and torrents for the Argentina market.
As the San Raphael wine region developed as a tourist destination, the Hollen winery became a popular stop for tour buses. Students from local wine colleges studying winemaking, viticulture and enology also “visited the winery to see old and new ways of making wine side by side,” says Clark. The family has shelved plans to expand into more tourism by building several vacation cottages on the property.
In 2016, the Hollens lost one of their close friends and mentors when Raul C. Castellani died. One of the world’s top wine experts, Castellani and his son Leonardo “were a huge help over the years. Raul tasted wine at our winery every year when we were fine tuning our finishes and deciding which to age, which to bottle, which to sell,” explains Clark.
“Leo was a huge help after his dad’s passing, but once we lost both of our leaders, it just wasn’t as much fun. The excitement and pure joy they brought to the table was what drove us,” she says.
At Stem & Stein, they will pour Hollen black and red label malbecs, black and red label cabernet sauvignons, a syrah and bonarda.
The Hollens have donated quantities of wines to several nonprofit organizations for future fundraising events, including the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Hartman Reserve Nature Center, the House of Hope, Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley, Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden and Grin & Grow Day Care.
