Final plans emerging for Gates and Byrnes Park project

WATERLOO – As plans are finalized to transform Gates and Byrnes parks, dreams are becoming a reality.

Paul Huting, Mark Kuiper and Felicia Smith-Nalls presented the master plan during the educational series “Windows on Waterloo” put on by the Waterloo Community Foundation on Wednesday.

Much of the focus was on Gates Park, which is further along in the planning process. Huting and Kuiper hope Gates will be open for the public in summer or fall of 2023. Byrnes is expected to be ready by summer 2024.

Gates Park is separated into two parks — north and south. The north end will house two areas. A splash pad and inclusive playground will replace the tennis courts. An amphitheater and basketball court will replace the pool.

After multiple discussions with the public, a splash pad seemed a better fit for the community than a swimming pool, according to the panel. Huting said early on the public felt there should be pools at both Gates and Byrnes Park. But after community input and thoughts from the master planner, Huting said, he realized the pool at Gates is underused compared with the pool at Byrnes.

Kuiper noted splash pads provide expanded hours, mid-morning to sunset, an expanded operating season, early May to Oct. 1, and free access. He noted Mark’s Park in downtown Waterloo is popular and overcrowded.

The idea of inclusive playgrounds is also popular in the community, according to the panel. The inclusive playground in Cedar Falls is busy. Playground features include structures to be used by people of any capabilities, such as swings, merry-go-rounds and multiple play structures. The playground area also will include a play tunnel, a natural-looking feature that could provide a quiet place for families.

This area of the playground will be gated off to provide a sense of security for parents, Kuiper said. In North Gates there will be an amphitheater for gathering and music, three basketball courts and a roller rink surrounding the basketball courts.

The area will be dug into the ground to keep trees and natural landscape on mounds, as well as to contain sounds from the amphitheater and help its acoustics.

Kuiper said the basketball court will hopefully become a home to the youth basketball league.

He said the roller rink around the court is being added due to the rising popularity of rollerblading and dance groups.

South Gates, where the former Chamberlain site sits, will become a sculpture garden. This part of the park will likely be finished after the main park is completed, the panel said, due to the environmental cleanup needed and to find funding for the art and sculptures. The hope is the sculptures will be made by local artists and tell the story of Black history in Waterloo.

The area will be planted in prairie landscape. Smith-Nalls noted the irony of replacing the environmental hazard of the Chamberlain site with native prairies.

“We can utilize the toxic blight and take that gate down and turn it into something beautiful,” she said, “being a pollinator that creates life rather than an area that destroys life.”

As for Byrnes Park, the plan is still evolving. So far is slated to have a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a zero-depth entry play pool, slide, new bathhouses and concessions and a replacement of filtration and water treatment facilities.

Some members of the public were confused about why the city decided to have only one park with a pool. Huting said with the indoor pool at the SportsPlex, a pool at Byrnes and a splash pad at Gates, the community’s aquatic needs would be filled.

Smith-Nalls also said that decision was based on equity — saying it doesn’t always mean two things are identical, but rather they meet the needs of the community.

“When people saw the first draft, there were real tears,” Smith-Nalls said. “People hadn’t seen that much invested in Gates or that side of town.”