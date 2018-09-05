WATERLOO — An annual half-marathon race that traditionally is run through the trail system at George Wyth State Park now has water running through it instead.
The 18th annual Park to Park is still on schedule for Saturday but had to be moved due to the Cedar River rising to moderate flood stage and the closure of the park, according to longtime race organizer Dave Lipinski.
“The weather this week is putting the WATER in WATERloo,” Lipinski wrote on Park to Park’s website. “Massive flooding has put large swaths of the park trails in waist-deep water.”
Lipinski, who now lives in Colorado, worked for several days to keep the race from being canceled. The race will now begin and end at the John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum in downtown Waterloo.
“Moving a race of over 1,150 people to a completely different place with 4 days to go is not for the faint of heart,” Lipinski wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “But it is happening, water levels staying under catastrophe stage that is.”
According to the website, Park to Park racers will now loop around Westfield Avenue and River Road for various distances, depending on their race — and not all of the course will be closed to vehicle traffic, said Lipinski, who asked racers to do their best to adjust to the conditions.
“Best we can do, believe me — we worked HARD on this,” Lipinski wrote on the website. “Again, grace and understanding are imperative. This is NOT a perfect solution, it is the one we can make work on our end for the majority of you.”
The half-marathon and relay will begin at 7:30 a.m., the 5K and 10K races at 7:42 a.m. and the 1-mile and half-mile race at 9 a.m.
Lipinski thanked his daughter, Savannah Lipinski, as well as Trevor Dunt, Tavis Hall with the Waterloo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum and Park to Park’s vendors for working out the emergency plan to continue the race.
“Quitting just isn’t in my nature,” Lipinski wrote on the website. “So with the help of some amazing people who want this race to go on for you all, a new plan has come to fruition. Now all we need is Mother Nature to give us a few hours on Saturday!”
Lipinski announced earlier this year that 2018 will be the last Park to Park race.
