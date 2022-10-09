Final Ice House program scheduled for Oct. 16

CEDAR FALLS -- Patricia Coffie, who describes herself as “interested and Iowan,” will deliver “The Ice Man Cometh: a family story” presentation at the Ice House Museum, 121 Center St., on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
The story, about her father, an ice man in Des Moines, will conclude the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s 2022 program series celebrating the 100th birthday of the Ice House building.
At the corner of Fourth and Commercial streets is where the first students from Lou Henry, Orange and Lincoln elementary schools students took off shortly after 10 a.m.
Oct. 16 also is the last day the museum will be open for the 2022 season.
Admission will be free that last day. For more information, visit:
www.cfhistory.org.
Photos: 2022 NICL Championship Tournament
100922-spt-NICL-vb (0).jpg
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (1).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (2).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (3).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (4).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (5).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (6).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (8).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (9).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (10).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (11).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (12).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (13).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (14).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (15).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
100922-spt-NICL-vb (16).JPG
Four top five teams competed for the North Iowa Cedar League title at Wapsie Valley High School, Thursday. Class 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford won the conference championship over No. 4 Denver, 2-0.
Ethan Petrik, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.