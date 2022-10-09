 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final Ice House program scheduled for Oct. 16

Ice House

The Ice House has been a prominent feature of the Cedar Falls landscape since 1921.

 Photo courtesy of the Cedar Falls Historical Society

CEDAR FALLS -- Patricia Coffie, who describes herself as “interested and Iowan,” will deliver “The Ice Man Cometh: a family story” presentation at the Ice House Museum, 121 Center St., on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

The story, about her father, an ice man in Des Moines, will conclude the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s 2022 program series celebrating the 100th birthday of the Ice House building.

Oct. 16 also is the last day the museum will be open for the 2022 season.

Admission will be free that last day. For more information, visit: www.cfhistory.org.

