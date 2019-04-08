CLIVE — Just a few days remain for a $1 million Powerball prize won in central Iowa to be claimed, and the Iowa Lottery is issuing a last-chance reminder for players to double-check their tickets.
The $1 million prize was won in the Powerball drawing on April 11, 2018, with a ticket purchased at Casey’s, 1800 S. B Ave. in Nevada. It came close to winning that night’s $89.7 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Powerball. The winning numbers that night were: 16-18-27-55-67 and Powerball 18. The Power Play number was 3.
The winner or winners have until the close of business at 4 p.m. on Thursday (April 11, 2019) to claim the $1 million prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
If you believe you’ve won an Iowa Lottery prize and have questions before coming forward to claim it, you are welcome to contact the lottery at 515-725-7900 or wmaster@ialottery.com.
In fiscal year 2018, more than $1.4 million in lottery prizes went unclaimed in Iowa. The money from unclaimed prizes in our state goes into the lottery’s prize pools for future games and promotions, so it will be used to pay prizes, just not those prizes that have expired.
