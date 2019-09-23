CEDAR FALLS – All good things come to an end, the saying goes.
It’s true for the chili cook-off and silent auction Carrie and Paul Elser give each fall to raise funds for Rett syndrome. After 16 years, the family is hosting their last event Saturday.
This year’s gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive. Freewill offerings will be accepted in lieu of admission.
“We’re wrapping up this specific event and taking a breather, but we’re not giving up our fundraising efforts for Rett syndrome,” said Carrie Elser. They have decided to focus on a fundraising walk that began several years ago in Des Moines.
The Elsers’ daughter, Kylie, now 18, was diagnosed with Rett syndrome at 18 months old. A rare, genetic neurological disorder, it occurs almost exclusively in girls, causes severe impairments and impacts the ability to speak, walk, breathe and eat. The syndrome is characterized by frequent hospitalizations.
“It gets harder as Kylie gets older because it takes a toll on her body and her ability to fight off infections has deteriorated. This was a rough year with over 80 days in the hospital – a 36-day stay, a 27-day stay, 11 days, seven days. It was hard keeping her spirits up. But we’ve been out of the hospital since June 11, which is great,” Carrie explained.
The most difficult change now is that Kylie can no longer be fed by mouth. Her nutrition is delivered through a tube.
“That’s sad for us because she enjoyed eating. Thankfully, she’s had a good summer and has gotten back to enjoying life more. I like seeing her smile again. I just want her to be happy and healthy,” her mom said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Elsers, both graduates of the University of Northern Iowa teaching program, have given Kylie as much of a normal life as possible and appreciate the support and love from family and friends.
“You become the parent your kid needs – all moms would do exactly what I’m doing. I want to help her as much as I can. We’re learning about new therapies at home to keep her out of the hospital. You figure it out, do what you have to do and accept that this is the new normal.”
Tammy and Mike Schell of Cedar Falls organized the first benefit at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in 2002, when Kylie was about 2. The church is the Elsers’ home congregation, and Kylie’s grandparents, Dee and Eldon Miller, are also part of the church family. The following year, the Elsers began hosting the fundraiser at their home.
Between 100 and 120 people attend each year. Numerous businesses provide items for a silent auction and raffle. This year, Toronto Raptors head coach and UNI alum Nick Nurse has donated an auction package. There will be arts and crafts activities for children and a bounce house, weather permitting.
Thanks to the strong show of support, the Elsers moved the cook-off back to the church for the final event. “We were getting so many silent auction donations that it’s hard to display them all. Things were getting a little cozy at our house, so we needed a bigger space. It takes us back to the beginning, which is a nice way to wrap things up,” she noted.
On Saturday, 14 cooks will bring chili entries for guests to sample. People can choose their favorite and take home a container of it, too. In addition, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, crackers, raw veggies, desserts, lemonade, juices and water will be available. Family members and friends volunteer at the event.
Funds will go to rettsyndrome.org, an organization that provides information and resources to families and funds research. There are promising results from a clinical drug trial, Carrie said.
“A lot of good work is being done. I honestly feel that in the next five or 10 years there will be results that will help Kylie have a better quality of life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.