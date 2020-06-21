Fig & Frolic closes doors, but urge to create goes on

CEDAR FALLS – Fig & Frolic owners Jenny Boevers and Becky Hiatt transformed their passion for junking into a thriving hive of creativity and inspiration and a place to buy for charming, quirky and vintage home décor and recycled and repurposed objects.
Fig & Frolic opened in late July 2013 in cozy quarters at 600 Baltimore St. in Waterloo. It quickly became a destination for shoppers who fell in love with their whimsical style. It outgrew the space, and in 2014 the mother-daughter duo moved into new digs at 114 W. Fifth St. in Cedar Falls.
Seven years later, the popular shop closed its doors Saturday.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their business, as it did nearly every small business in Iowa, the decision to close was simply because Boevers and Hiatt want to pursue other interests.
“It’s been a dream come true, one that we brainstormed for many years. We really thought it would be fun to create a store like this and help people make a home that they love. That’s always been our passion and our objective, and our days have been filled with a lot of satisfaction. But now it’s time to find new adventures,” said Hiatt, who retired from Veridian Credit Union. She has a degree in home economics with an emphasis in interior design.
“Our favorite part of the business has always been the creativity. We like to change things up. Life’s short, and we have a bucket list of things we want to do — I want to go to the Paris flea market in France.”
Closing was a tough decision, said Boevers, who is also a nurse.
“It’s been super hard. I was stewing on it for a while,” Boevers said. “I got a new job about a year ago that demands more of my time and brainpower, and COVID-19 was the straw that broke the camel’s back. It put things into perspective for me. I’ve missed family events, missed being at home and doing the things that I love. I’ve loved the shop, but now I’m ready to once again do the things that inspired me to open a shop in the first place.”
The hardest part has been saying farewell to their customers, Hiatt said. Boevers agreed. “It makes me feel sad to hear people talking about how sad they are about our closing. But I’m also proud and very happy that we’ve been an inspiration to people,” she explained.
Hiatt and Boevers enjoy working together.
When the doors first opened, Fig & Frolic was at the forefront of junking — finding objects along the roadside, at flea and junk markets, garage sales, estate auctions and farm sales and reclaiming and repurposing them in inventive ways as home décor.
The owners had already won followers as junk.revised and their fans were thrilled that Boevers and Hiatt were finally opening a store that celebrated their style of home décor and accessorizing.
The Fig & Frolic owners have squeezed a lot into these seven years. They’ve taught dozens of how-to classes and workshops, organized a mural painting on the Cedar Falls Parkade and participated in numerous community activities. Boevers also co-founded “Create{Her} with Katie Bjerke of Hatchlings & Hens, three-day creative retreats that brought HGTV stars like Mallorie Rasberry to Cedar Falls and featured a variety of maker projects and special events.
They plan to hang onto the Fig & Frolic name and identity. “I don’t know what’s on the horizon for us; maybe we’ll do online sales or teach classes or workshop on occasion. My plan is to sit still for a while and decide which avenue to pursue,” Boevers said.
In the meantime, Boevers is booked to stage a wedding in October and has bookings to create vignettes in store windows. Mother and daughter still plan to decorate a tree for the annual Festival of Trees and will continue writing their quarterly craft column for CV Home & Garden magazine.
Country-inspired wedding ideas PHOTOS
A country wedding isn’t necessarily rustic. There’s a bit more polish appearing in today’s countrified weddings and a lot of charm. Country-inspired weddings have a more natural color palette with a mix of homespun textures – lace and wood, flowers and foliage, linen napkins and wooden tables, elegant china with mismatched glassware or silverware.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.