Fig & Frolic closes doors, but urge to create goes on

CEDAR FALLS – Fig & Frolic owners Jenny Boevers and Becky Hiatt transformed their passion for junking into a thriving hive of creativity and inspiration and a place to buy for charming, quirky and vintage home décor and recycled and repurposed objects.

Fig & Frolic opened in late July 2013 in cozy quarters at 600 Baltimore St. in Waterloo. It quickly became a destination for shoppers who fell in love with their whimsical style. It outgrew the space, and in 2014 the mother-daughter duo moved into new digs at 114 W. Fifth St. in Cedar Falls.

Seven years later, the popular shop closed its doors Saturday.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their business, as it did nearly every small business in Iowa, the decision to close was simply because Boevers and Hiatt want to pursue other interests.

“It’s been a dream come true, one that we brainstormed for many years. We really thought it would be fun to create a store like this and help people make a home that they love. That’s always been our passion and our objective, and our days have been filled with a lot of satisfaction. But now it’s time to find new adventures,” said Hiatt, who retired from Veridian Credit Union. She has a degree in home economics with an emphasis in interior design.