Fifth Street bridge closed temporarily

110614ho-waterloo-city-logo-1.jpg

WATERLOO – The Fifth Street bridge in downtown Waterloo will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Waterloo is hosting the Iowa League of Cities' Annual Conference and will be having a fireworks event Thursday night.

Commuters can go through the Fourth Street bridge. The 18th Street and U.S. Highway 63 bridges are also available.

