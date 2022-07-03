Fiesta! to celebrate Latino heritage with music, dance and movie at RiverLoop, July 7-9

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s Latino heritage will be celebrated during three days of cultural activities. Fiesta! begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.

The family-friendly festival, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts in partnership with Veridian Credit Union, will feature live music, traditional dance performances, exhibitors, crafts, pinatas and a kids’ activities.

“This event is one of the highlights of our summer season. Being an arts center, it’s just natural for us to be celebrating culture, particularly a culture that is an integral part of our community,” said WCA Executive Director Kent Shankle.

“Art, music, food – all those are in our wheelhouse, so Fiesta! is a perfect fit for us. We also have an international folk art collection that has significant Mexican folk art and other Latino art. Fiesta! is an opportunity for us to connect people and the arts in a celebratory way.”

On Thursday, the Waterloo Municipal Band will perform Latin selections under the baton of Scott Muntefering. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The playlist will include “Flashing Eyes of Andalusia,” a Spanish dance written by John Phillip Sousa, tango “El Choclo” by Argentinian composer A.G. Villoldo, “The Pan American March,” composed by Karl King Jr., and a medley of songs from “Encanto.”

“We’re really excited to kick off the festival. It’s such a wonderful event for the Waterloo community and Cedar Valley. This band has a lot of experience in different types of music, and we’re looking forward to sharing this music with everyone,” said Muntefering.

Crafts and other activities begin at 6 p.m. Friday. Food vendors will be on hand, including BBQ Brazil, Con Amor Home Bakery and a taco truck.

At 7 p.m., a lesson in Capoeria will be presented by David Pratt. Capoeria is a Brazilian martial art combining dance, acrobatics and music elements. Festivalgoers can then take a whack at a piñata at 7:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Friday’s “Cinema on the Cedar” will feature the Disney animated movie, “Encanto.” It’s the story of a Colombian teenager who is the only member of her family without magical powers. The movie will be presented with Spanish subtitles on WCA’s 39-foot inflatable screen beneath the canopy of the iconic, steel-framed amphitheater.

Tropicante Latin Combo returns to the amphitheater stage to headline Saturday’s RiverLoop Rhythms concert, featuring the Colombian cumbia, the Dominican merengue, the Venezuelan tambor, the Brazilian samba and more.

The ensemble features Ed East of Waterloo, who sings, plays percussive instruments and guitar, and Karin Stein of Grinnell, who sings, plays guitar, pan flute and other Latin instruments. Stein grew up on the rural Llanos grasslands of Colombia. East, co-founder of the Cedar Valley’s popular salsa band Orquesta Alta Maiz, is Panamanian and grew up in Panama City. The pair also perform as Calle Sur.

“They’re great musicians and great advocates for their cultures, and they share the stories, backgrounds and culture behind the music they’re performing. One of the things that’s important is that this event provides visibility and a voice for the Latino community that sometimes goes unrecognized,” Shankle said.

BBQ Brazil, Con Amor Home Bakery and a taco truck will be available to purchase food and beverages.

