WATERLOO – Hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Cedar River in a celebration of Latin culture over the weekend.

More than a dozen different cultures were recognized at the Fiesta! festival, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts in partnership with Veridian Credit Union.

The cultural showcase started in the afternoon and contained traditional dance performances, exhibitors, crafts, food vendors and a the breaking of a pinata. Parranderos Latin Combo – made up of members from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Honduras and Des Moines — provided music for the night.

Food available at the festival included elote, or Mexican corn on the cob, and Mexican fruit cups. Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez said once four food vendors signed on to the event, others soon followed. She said the festival even had to turn down some people.

Rodriguez said the weekend festival was a great representation of how Latin celebrations actually work.

“The festival is multigenerational, and there’s something for everyone,” she said. “At Latino celebrations, you will see toddlers as well as 80 year olds dancing.”

The local celebration has been held for more than 12 years, Waterloo Center for the Arts registrar and festival committee member Elizabeth Andrews said.

It originally began as a Cinco de Mayo commemoration, but due to the often colder weather and Cinco de Mayo being specific to Mexican culture, the festival moved to July.

Andrews is the curator for international textiles at the WCA, which includes many from Latin American countries. She said there are blouses, scarves, skirts and quilts on display in the museum.

Rodriguez said although there are cities in Iowa with larger Latino populations — such as Denison, Perry and West Liberty — the number of Latinos in the Cedar Valley is growing.

Adriana Garcia Ledezma, a community health worker at Black Hawk County Public Health and a Fiesta! committee member, said she believes the largest Latino population in the Cedar Valley comes from Mexico but more people are coming from Honduras. She said many people come to be closer to their families and take advantage of job opportunities.

She said the festival allows Latinos to represent pride in their community.

“Non-Latinos get to know our culture and share and celebrate,” Ledezma said. “It makes us feel recognized and valid.”

