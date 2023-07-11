WATERLOO — Parranderos Latin Combo will headline Fiesta!, a Latin heritage showcase, on Saturday at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre.

The vibrant outdoor festival, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts in partnership with Veridian Credit Union, begins at 3:30 p.m. with traditional dance performances, exhibitors, crafts and family-friendly activities, including a piñata breaking.

For more than 12 years, the celebration has been part of the Cedar Valley’s cultural life. It originally began as a Cinco de Mayo festival, and later Fiesta de Mayo. Now the celebration has grown beyond a holiday gathering “to focus on the Latin community’s rich and diverse heritage,” said Elizabeth Andrews, WCA registrar and curator of international textiles.

The Waterloo Center for the Arts has a significant collection of Mexican and Latin American folk art.

“It’s one of our collecting priorities, and we also have a great Latino population in Waterloo. We want to celebrate that diversity and introduce it to the broader Cedar Valley,” Andrews explained.

An exhibition of Latin artwork will be displayed at the Phelps Youth Pavilion, in the Langlas loft area.

Fiesta! committee member Rosario Garcia, a native of Bogata, Colombia, enjoys sharing her culture with festivalgoers. The general public likely is surprised that so many Latino cultures are represented in the Cedar Valley, she said.

“There are a lot of similarities within the Hispanic cultures. Music is a big one, for sure, and we share things like the piñata and, of course, the language that we are really proud of,” she explained.

On Saturday, kids’ activities from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will include a pair of bounce houses, provided by a local company, Fiesta Perez, as well as crafts and face painting of traditional Mexican sugar skull and Latin country flags. Kids can make Mexican paper flowers with Youth Pavilion staff, and the Waterloo Public Library is offering an activity using papacado art style.

An additional welcome stage will feature a performance by local rapper L Lobo Catrino and a free Zumba session lead by Angelica Rodriguez. Mark’s Park & Splash Pad will be open, as well.

The piñata breaking will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Traditional dance performances begin at 5:15 p.m., featuring the folkloric dance troupe Los Laureles from Perry and the local dance troupe, Las Palomas.

Christine Guevera, founder of Las Palomas, believes Fiesta! is “a positive expression of our Latino culture and way to educate the public in a very fun way. I think it’s fantastic because it really fuses the richness of the Latin American culture,” she said.

Guevera, who grew up in Mexico, has been active on the organizing committee off and on since 2010. Her dance troupe, which over the years has featured her three daughters, has performed at the event since the beginning. Her youngest daughter still dances with the troupe.

The group primarily focuses on pre-Hispanic Aztec dances and ballet folklorico. Solange Bolger of Iowa City, a dancer with Venezuelan heritage, will join the troupe to perform salsa and samba choreography.

Los Laureles is expected to perform a medley with 10 different dance styles, Andrews said.

Parranderos Latin Combo will be on stage from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. The combo features a collective of musicians based between Des Moines and Medellin, Colombia. Their new album, “El Gran Chantaje” features 13 songs created with more than 40 collaborators recorded in Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Mexico City, Paris, Medellin and Santo Domingo.

They will perform original music inspired by Salsa, Cumbia, Son Montuno, Afrobeat, Plena, Joropo, Salsa Dura, Vallenato and other Latin rhythms and folk music.

At 8 p.m., a Quinceanera Fashion Show will take place at the amphitheater. Traditionally, the quinceanera takes place when a girl turns 15 and is often characterized by a party that is also a rite of passage into womanhood.

“We’re really excited about the fashion show. Oftentimes there’s a beautiful dress worn during the celebration, and they’ll be coming out of the back of the closet to be seen again. The fashion show is open to anyone of any age,” Andrews said. A registration form is available on the art center’s Facebook page.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Con Amor Home Bakery, Estela’s Foods, Zury’s Cuisine, and Antojito’s Guadalajara.

Admission is free and open to the public. Additional support for Fiesta! is provided by Tyson, Sam’s Club, Kwik Star, Friends of the Art Center, GreenState Credit Union and Green Counseling Services.

In addition to Fiesta!, Friday’s “Cinema on the Cedar” at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre will feature the animated movie, “Vivo.” The film tells the story of a music-loving kinkajou’s journey of a lifetime from Havana to Miami to deliver a love song for a friend.

Gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie starts at 9 p.m. or sunset. Admission is free. Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

