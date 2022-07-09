Fiesta! celebrates Cedar Valley's Latino heritage

WATERLOO — The annual Fiesta! celebration was held Thursday through Saturday in downtown Waterloo featuring a showcase of Latino culture on display at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.

Hundreds gathered to partake in the festivities, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts, including live music, traditional dance performances, exhibitors, crafts, pinatas, food and children's activities. WCA also features many Mexican and other Latino folk artworks within its collection.

On Friday, David Pratt gave a lesson in Capoeria, a Brazilian martial art combining dance, acrobatics and musical elements, which he normally teaches at the Royal Legacy Christian Academy in Waterloo.

After that, kids lined up by age groups to each take a turn whacking the piñata to release the treats stuffed inside.

As the sun began to set, the crowd gathered at the amphitheater for the "Cinema on the Cedar" featured movie, Disney's animated "Encanto," projected onto a large inflatable screen.

The family-friendly festival concluded Saturday with a performance by Tropicante Latin Combo headlining the RiverLoop Rhythms concert, featuring Iowa musicians Ed East of Waterloo and Karin Stein of Grinnell.