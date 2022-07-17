'Fiend Incarnate' author's true crime book definitive work on brutal 1912 Villisca axe murders

DECORAH — Ed Epperly is considered an authority on the worst mass murder in Iowa history. The retired Luther College professor has spent more than six decades delving into the 1912 horrific murders of a prominent Villisca family and two overnight guests.

Epperly’s recently published true crime non-fiction book, “Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Iowa Axe Murders of 1912,” is the result of his comprehensive research.

“This is an iconic case and stands right up there with Jack the Ripper and Lizzie Borden. These murders just haven’t gotten that kind of publicity, and the community of Villisca tried to repress news about it when it happened,” said Epperly.

The tragedy remains unsolved.

On June 10, 1912, the small community of Villisca awoke to the violent murders of Josiah and Sara Moore and their four children, Herman, Katherine, Boyd and Paul, and guests Lena and Ina Stillinger. They were discovered brutally bludgeoned to death in their beds.

“I heard about the murders as a child in the 1940’s, when my dad and his brothers would get together and sometimes talk about it. ‘Hey, remember those big murders in Villisca … .’ I’d stand on the edge of their circle and listen to them talk,” recalled Epperly, a native of southern Iowa.

There weren’t enough hearses in Villisca to carry the eight victims to their resting place, so horses and wagons carried several small coffins. A mass grave was opened in the small cemetery to receive the Moore family, and the Stillinger children were buried nearby.

As an undergraduate and graduate history major at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Epperly shared the Villisca story with his classmates. In 1956, he and two friends decided to do “some original research for a class and the three of us went to Villisca and spent a long weekend there, interviewing a number of people and seeing the sights. The house where the murders took place was privately owned, so we weren’t able to go inside.”

Today it’s a paranormal hotel.

After graduation, Epperly shoved the research into a drawer and got on with his teaching career. In the 1970s, the professor renewed his interest in the case.

It quickly became his hobby. He delved into Moore family history, heard first-person accounts from key figures in Villisca at the time and studied coroner’s reports and nearly 10 years of criminal investigations, trial transcripts and a slander suit.

Suspects included a local businessman who served as a state senator and a traveling minister known for window-peeping. One suspect was tried twice, resulting in a hung jury, and an acquittal in the second trial.

“The brutal crime terribly splintered the Villisca community. One group was convinced the state senator knew who was behind the murders,” the author said. The public was incensed that law enforcement couldn’t solve the case and the murders lead to formation of the Iowa Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Fingerprints collected at the crime scene became the basis for the FBI’s current database.

Other investigators speculated about a serial killer because similar crimes had taken place in Kansas, Illinois and Colorado.

Epperly has written numerous articles and blog posts, appeared on TV shows and at speaking engagements around the country. His work also was the subject of the award-winning short documentary film “AXMAN.” He also was the key consultant and interview in the award-winning documentary feature film “Villisca: Living with a Mystery,” produced by Kelly Rundle and his wife, Tammy, a Waterloo native, of Fourth Wall Films.

He wrote his first words in the book in 1979 on the night Russia invaded Afghanistan. “It was a back-burner project. I’m a believer in ambiance, getting a feel for the place, and I made many trips to Villisca and found a large cache of records at the Iowa State Historical Society,” Epperly explained.

His 416-page historical book is a definitive account of the murders and is illustrated with more than 190 rare photographs.

“I’m not a pugnacious guy, but I’ve been offended by the way the story has been corrupted from the very beginning. It’s been a witches’ brew of rumors and fear.”

Epperly has his own suspicions about who committed the murders and is convinced they were sexually motivated. But he lets readers make up their own minds.

“I wanted to save the history, and I was able to do that and provide access to the story. This has been a lifetime of work. Now I can sit back and smile and feel good about it,” Epperly added.

The book is available at independent book stores and in print and ebook form at Amazon.com. For more information, visit VilliscaBook.com.