Fidelity Bank & Trust scholarship applications are available

Scholarships clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

JANESVILLE -- Fidelity Bank & Trust scholarship applications are available for the 2022 College Scholarship Program. Forms are available at all Fidelity Bank & Trust locations or at www.bankfidelity.bank.

Applications are due March 31. Awards will be based on scholastic standing, extracurricular activities, community involvement, financial need and a short essay.

Under the program, 29 $500 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college or vocational school. Students and their parents are not required to be Fidelity Bank & Trust customers. 

Students should contact their school guidance office or the bank for assistance in completing the application. Scholarship winners will be announced in April. 

