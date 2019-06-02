CEDAR FALLS — On a chilly April morning, Gunwoo Yoon, his wife and two sons joined about 100 other anglers at Prairie Lakes in Cedar Falls to fish for trout. Plenty were available as the Iowa Department of National Resources was doing its annual stocking of the lake.
“It was a super family-oriented fishing event, so we were there,” said Yoon, a University of Northern Iowa assistant professor of marketing. “I would say that we go fishing about one time per month since then.”
The rainbow trout released into Prairie Lakes were fine to eat because they came from a hatchery. But trying to distinguish what fish to eat from one Midwest state to the next can be difficult, an IowaWatch/Cedar Falls Tiger Hi-Line investigation showed.
Rules guiding what’s safe vary by state. Also, despite fish sampling by states, knowing where to fish is hard because fish from only a few waterways are tested each year, the investigation showed. Anglers at farm ponds are on their own because the DNR does not sample fish in private waters.
The state warns Iowa anglers to limit consumption of fish caught in Iowa 22 lakes and river because of contaminants like mercury and PCBs. But 78% of Iowans did not limit their consumption, according to an Iowa 2018 Angler Survey the state conducted.
Mercury and PCBs are industrial byproducts and tend to concentrate in the fatty tissues of many fish.
The Iowa DNR lists advisories on its website, but interviews at sporting goods stores revealed people often are often unaware of those guidelines.
“We do have little booklets straight from the DNR that are free that have anything that you want to know about fishing, but we don’t hand them out,” said Coleman Waters, a customer service employee at Scheels in Cedar Falls.
Yoon got his fishing license at a sporting goods store. “But no one told me or informed me about these chemicals in the fish,” he said.
A recently released 2018 Iowa DNR survey of 1,628 anglers by Responsive Management of Harrisonburg, Va., showed 80% of Iowa anglers consume at least some of the fish they harvest and 78% do not limit how much they eat in the estimated 4.6 million meals of Iowa-caught fish consumed the past year.
An overwhelming majority — 84% — consider Iowa’s fish to be safe for eating, the survey showed. Additionally, 28% said they think Iowa’s water quality is better than it was 10 years ago; 31% said they thought it was worse.
“I don’t know how that goes, for the chemicals and stuff,” said Maria Christensen, who was fishing in Waterloo on a recent spring day. She said she worries about the health of eating fish but thinks the waters are safe. “But if it was contaminated, I know they wouldn’t allow you to go there.”
Different standards
The standards for what is considered a fish healthy for eating can change. In 2018, the Minnesota Department of Health changed its risk assessment for perfluorooctane sulfonate chemicals (PFOS). Based on updated science, the department changed the level at which it advises people to refrain from eating fish from 800 ng/g (nanograms per gram) to 200 ng/g.
But “healthy” also depends on who’s giving the information. Iowa defines fish portion sizes as 6 ounces for an adult, but Nebraska’s advisories are based on “an 8-ounce meal because we believe that it is realistically more of what a person would sit down and consume for a meal,” said Greg Michl, Nebraska’s fish tissue program coordinator.
Also, Midwest states vary on how much testing they do.
- Iowa tests 20 locations from its rivers and lakes, with a different group of sampling locations each year.
- South Dakota tested 14 water bodies in 2018.
- Nebraska tests approximately 40-50 pre-selected streams and publicly owned lakes in two or three of the state’s 13 major river basins annually.
- Illinois tests 40-50 streams, rivers and inland lakes and four Lake Michigan open water stations each year.
- Wisconsin collects fish from approximately 50 to 100 sites each year.
- Minnesota tests fish samples from approximately 130 lakes and river segments each year.
The Iowa DNR recommends people eat no more than one meal per week of any predator fish caught in the Iowa River between the upper end of Coralville Lake near Swisher and the Coralville Dam southeast of North Liberty because of potential mercury contamination.
In Wisconsin, state officials recommend women under 50 and children under 15 eat one serving per week of bluegills, crappies and yellow perch; one serving per month of walleye, pike and bass; and no muskies. The state does not recommend limits on consumption of bluegills, crappies or yellow perch for women over 50 or men, but recommends one serving per week of walleye, pike and bass, and one serving per month of muskies.
Minnesota says smaller fish like crappies, yellow perch, bullheads and sunfish do not need to be limited, but recommends larger fish like walleyes, northern pike and lake trout be eaten only once a week. Commercial fish like shark and swordfish should be eaten only once a month, the state recommends.
Patricia McCann, a research scientist with the Minnesota Department of Health, said Minnesota writes its guidelines with a risk-based approach and communicates that to the public.
“We want people to follow our guidelines, and if they follow our guidelines, then I’m not concerned about their exposure,” she said.
Cedar Falls fisherman Aaron Wilson said he fishes mostly for pleasure but eats about 10 fish a year, usually walleye. “If I would eat more of it, I would say that was definitely something I would be concerned with,” Wilson said.
The most sensitive populations for fish contaminants are pregnant women and children. Iowa’s fish consumption guidelines provided by the DNR suggest women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or nursing and children under age 12 limit consumption of predator fish like walleye and bass to one meal per week.
Nevertheless, DNR officials in the various Midwest states still promote fishing and the consumption of fish.
“An important factor to this whole situation is fish are very good for people to eat, not losing sight of that, but just paying attention to where your sources of fish come from and obviously local fish caught from various states,” Michl said.
Maintaining business
Fishing in Iowa is a big business and heavily promoted by the Iowa DNR, with lists of fishing locations and hot spots on its website. In 2018, Iowa earned more than $8 million in revenue from fishing licenses.
But trying to distinguish which fish are safe to eat in the Midwest is a dizzying task because of each state’s different guidelines. According to a 2018 report by Michl, the disparities between states lead to a confusing system.
“These differences create a lack of comparability between states and can cause confusion for people who enjoy fishing in their home state, shared waters and other states’ waters,” the report stated.
Even with annual fish tissue sampling, it is impossible in some Midwest states to know the fish quality in every location. Minnesota has sampled about 1,200 lakes, or only 22 percent of the state’s 5,500 fishing lakes, since it started testing fish for contaminants since 1967. Wisconsin, with 15,000 lakes and 32,000 miles of rivers, only has tested fish from about 1,700 sites since the 1970s.
Iowa’s goal is to regularly take fish samples from popular public fishing sites every 10 years and from key river segments every five years, the DNR’s Krier wrote in an email.
But about 130 lakes tabbed by the state as significant publicly owned lakes and thousands of miles of fishable rivers largely are missed in testing because of “the very large demands on funding and staff time,” Krier wrote.
Of the 301 sites sampled since 1980, 126 sites have been sampled once, 50 twice, 40 three times, 26 four times, 19 five times and 40 more than five times, Krier noted.
In addition, the DNR maintains some sites to find trends, charting their long-term health of fish stock in certain bodies of water. Since 2016, it has followed 15 sites, sampling the fish every other year.
Erin McRae and Taylor Hunt of the Cedar Falls Tiger Hi-Line did additional reporting and research for this story, a collaboration of the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism-IowaWatch, Tiger Hi-Line and University of Northern Iowa Science in the Media project. Read more at www.IowaWatch.org.
