WATERLOO — The strains of blues music combined with a rack of ribs was enough to transport at least one person in Lincoln Park to another place on Saturday.
“I go to New Orleans quite a bit when I shut my eyes,” said Nina Brickman, trailing off for a moment. “Honestly, the music is just phenomenal.”
The Westgate woman was attending BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! for the first time after her husband won tickets through the radio to purchase food at the 18th annual event. The couple and their two daughters, who live in Independence, were listening to Tina Haase Findlay and Rob Lumbard perform. They were enjoying the food, as well.
“This is round two,” said Cheyanne Brickman, as the family finished their ribs. They had started with brisket.
“We just get a meal and kind of split it,” said Cherydan Brickman.
“Before I leave, I’m going to get an Italian beef,” said their mother. “We definitely would come again.”
Jesse Albin, eating at another table with Raeven Forney and his 6-year-old son, said he enjoys both the food and music at the event.
“I come down and try all the barbecue stuff and listen to the blues at the same time,” said the Waterloo man.
Forney, also of Waterloo, was definitely there for the food. She is pregnant and started craving barbecued meat Friday after catching a whiff of it while at her job downtown. “I said, ‘I have to go to BBQ’Loo,’” she recalled.
All barbecue vendors at the event, which started Friday, were also among the 35 teams competing in chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket for the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned contest. Competitors came from seven different states while Friday’s Steak Cook-off Association contest drew 27 teams from five states. Judges for the contest came from six states, with the furthest traveling from South Carolina and Oklahoma.
Stefan Mullins, of Three Hog Night Smokers from Oklahoma City, Okla., competed in all four KCBS events and the steak cook-off. He and his dad are involved in 20 to 30 weekend or holiday competitions each year in as many as 10 states.
“We kind of prep everything on Friday,” said Mullins, noting he started cooking at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. He said it can be challenging to satisfy all the judges.
“Judges are looking for certain marks and we’ve got to meet those marks,” he said.
Justin McGlaun, with Lucky’s Q of Waverly, said he “just tries to please everyone. Middle-of-the-road barbecue wins.” He defines that as “not too sweet, not too salty, not too savory, not too spicy.”
Darren Warth, of Smokey D’s BBQ in Des Moines, added, “You just try and be consistent. Consistency is what wins.”
Warth must have achieved that. Smokey D’s was named grand champion of the contests, which includes a $1,500 prize. Lucky Q’s was named reserve grand champion, earning a $1,000 award. Honorable mention and $400 went to Nectar of the Hogs.
Organizers said that warm temperatures affected attendance Friday, although a good number of people still showed up. Overcast skies late Saturday morning gave way to strong winds that briefly caused havoc for some of the tents set up on the grounds. Conditions calmed down for the afternoon, but it rained later.
