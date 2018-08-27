Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fayette Conservation

FAYETTE — The 2018 annual Fen Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7, beginning at the Kauten Farm at 9573 110th St., rural Fayette County.

For the sake of parking and carpooling, visitors are asked to gather at the farm for a brief program prior to the walk.

Leaders will be John Pearson, Iowa DNR, and Rod Marlatt and Blake Gamm, Fayette County Conservation.

Rare and threatened wetland plant species are present, according to an inventory conducted by Tom Rosburg from Drake University. Several of these “fen specialists” are expected to bloom about the time of the visit.

While not the largest remaining fen in Iowa, at 13 acres, the Kauten Fen has been considered one of the higher quality botanical communities.

Amateur and professional botanists, photographers, interpreters and general outdoorspeople are welcome. The event is rain or shine.

For more information, call (319) 610-7507.

