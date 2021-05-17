Fell behind on rent or utility payments over the last year? New Iowa program may help

If you rent your home, make less than 80% of the median income and qualified for unemployment or had reduced income in the past year, you may be eligible for help with back payments for rent and utilities for the last 12 months through a state government program.
Iowa Finance Authority in late March opened the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, where eligible renters can apply to make retroactive payments on debt incurred since March 13, 2020. The program was created as a part of the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
IFA received $195 million to pay the past-due bills of those in need, said communications director Ashley Jared.
“We’re really trying to help these folks dig out of a hole,” she said.
It’s unknown how many Iowa households are behind on their rent payments. The U.S. Census estimated in a recent survey around 4.6% households — which amounts to tens of thousands of households — were behind on rent and had little to no confidence the can make their next payment.
Around 4,000 households across the state have already applied, Jared said. At that rate, there will be plenty of money left by the deadline of Sept. 30, 2022.
“We fully expect to have funds available through that date, unless for some reason there is a large increase in applications,” she said.
Those payments will be made directly to landlords and utility providers on the renter’s behalf. Future obligations aren’t eligible.
Single people in Black Hawk County making less than $41,550 are eligible to apply, as are two-person households making less than $47,450 and three-person households with less than $53,400 in income.
In Bremer County, single people must make less than $49,700, while two people must make less than $56,800. In Buchanan County, a single person household must make less than $43,600, while duos should make less than $49,800. The full list of income guidelines are at iowafinance.com.
Those looking to submit a claim need to provide proof of identification as well as documentation of income, financial hardships and risk of losing their home or outstanding charges at their utility companies. They’ll also have to notify their landlord, who also must fill out an application.