Fell behind on rent or utility payments over the last year? New Iowa program may help

If you rent your home, make less than 80% of the median income and qualified for unemployment or had reduced income in the past year, you may be eligible for help with back payments for rent and utilities for the last 12 months through a state government program.

Iowa Finance Authority in late March opened the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, where eligible renters can apply to make retroactive payments on debt incurred since March 13, 2020. The program was created as a part of the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

IFA received $195 million to pay the past-due bills of those in need, said communications director Ashley Jared.

“We’re really trying to help these folks dig out of a hole,” she said.

It’s unknown how many Iowa households are behind on their rent payments. The U.S. Census estimated in a recent survey around 4.6% households — which amounts to tens of thousands of households — were behind on rent and had little to no confidence the can make their next payment.