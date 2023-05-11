WATERLOO — Felicia Smith Nalls’ concert on Saturday evening will unfold in three courses.

The first course, beginning at 6 p.m. at Electric Park Ballroom, will feature tapas, signature cocktails and big band jazz tunes. Antipasto and guitar-based music is on the menu for the second course, followed by dessert, served with six songs from the popular vocalist’s new album, “Unfocused.”

“I want it to be fun, and each course matches the vibe of the music, the lighting and the mood for each part of the concert. I couldn’t decide how I wanted to start the show, so each section of the concert starts the show over. That’s who I am – ‘Unfocused,’ and it’s a little theatrical and a lot of fun,” said Smith Nalls, laughing.

Joining her on stage will be the Cedar Valley Big Band, Bob Dunn, Matt Hartleip and Hartsmith.

Riding high after a wildly enthusiastically received performance at a recent concert with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, the songstress is thrilled to showcase her album on Saturday.

“The symphony performance was exciting and the momentum felt right to finally put this project out there,” said Smith Nalls, community relations manager at Tyson and artistic director for the North End Cultural Center.

“Really, that concert was overwhelming for me. After it was over and I was in the dressing room, I cried, I was sobbing. I thought about my grandmother, Betty Mae Page. She’s the reason I sing, and that performance would have been everything to her.”

She pays homage to her late grandmother with a photo on the “Unfocused” CD cover. “I was singing on stage with my grandmother playing guitar. I was about 4 years old. Seeing that picture still makes me realize, ‘Hey, I do this, this is what I do.’”

“Unfocused,” recorded at The Studio in Waterloo, has been years in the making. The title could just as easily have been “Distracted,” because Smith Nalls has been distracted from her own music by her passion for helping other performers.

“The first song I wrote for the album I wrote 15 years ago. I’ve produced 25 or more shows for other people in those years, performed a lot and as a soloist with the Cedar Valley Big Band, but this is the first show I’ve done for myself since my senior recital at Wartburg College,” said Smith Nalls, 46.

At first, the vocalist felt guilty focusing on her own music. “But people’s dreams don’t stop at 16 or 18. My husband told me that I’ve been part of making other people’s dreams come true, and now it’s my turn.”

Her husband, Kal Nalls (LyrikalTMG), is a music producer and owner of The Studio. She credits his love and support for successfully completing the project.

“He’s always pushing me and encouraging me and asking me if I want to sing for myself. I kept saying ‘I don’t need the spotlight,’ ‘I’m too old for this,’ but my husband spoke life into this project and into me, inspiring me as a person. When there were times I wasn’t working on it, he’d poke me and say ‘Let’s get moving.”

Smith Nalls put together the concert without sponsors, paying for expenses out of pocket. “It was either renew our wedding vows or do the show. We decided on the show,” she said, laughing.

The album features big band jazz standards, some hip hop and rap, along with soul R&B and six original songs written by Smith Nalls. “There’s something for everyone – so the title of the album fits.”

While the bulk of the music was recorded at The Studio, there are live recordings with the Cedar Valley Big Band from a show several years ago at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, and another piece recorded at a friend’s home studio in Cedar Falls.

Smith Nalls describes her original songs as “very eclectic and old school, very Anita Baker and Jill Scott. It’s fun music, love music – a happy, giddy love vibe. I feel like this is storytelling. There’s even a couple of sad ones, like “I Love You More,” dealing with addiction and suicide with a chorus – ‘I love you more than you love you right now’ – and the album takes time to work through some emotions.”

She also included a cover of a favorite song, Donny Hathaway’s “For All We Know.”

Copies of “Unfocused” will be sold at the concert and available across all streaming services, including Spotify and iTunes. Concert tickets are $40 with food and beverages, available online at eventbrite.com. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20 which will not include provided food and drinks, although concessions will be available to purchase.

In addition, Smith Nalls will perform June 25 at the Cedar Basin Music Festival in Cedar Falls and at 7 p.m. July 1 for the Mayor’s Fireworks at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza in Waterloo.