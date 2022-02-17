Feisty comedy 'Hallelujah Girls' opening on Oster Regent Theatre stage

CEDAR FALLS – When asked to direct the comedy “The Hallelujah Girls” at Cedar Falls Community Theatre, J’Kalein Madison answered with a resounding “yes.”

The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St. Shows continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Feb.27.

“The script was an immensely fun read, just the wittiness of the writing,” Madison said. “Then I questioned myself — ‘Is this just funny, or is there an actual message to this’ — and there really is. It’s a message of not being afraid to start over and realize your dreams even in your golden years.”

After the death of a dear friend, Sugar Lee and her feisty friends Carlene, Nita, Mavis and Crystal decided life is too short not to achieve their dreams. So, Sugar Lee decides to convert an abandoned Eden Falls, Georgia, church into her dream spa, the SPA-DEE-DAH. Then Sugar Lee’s old high school boyfriend reappears and her rival Bunny wants to steal the building out from under her.

Playwrights are Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jaime Wooten.

Although the show focuses primarily on the five friends, there are 13 cast members. It’s a mix of actors making their stage debuts, a handful of newcomers to the Oster Regent Theatre and Cedar Falls Community Theatre veterans. “That has probably given me the most rewarding moments, working with such a great group of people,” Madison explained.

“We have three or four cast members who are not strangers to being on the community theater stage, some people who haven’t been on stage in 20 or 30 years, and everyone else who is on stage for the first time. You would think they’ve all been friends forever. The actors have taken their characters to heart.”

“All of that helps the show,” Madison said.

Cast members include Julie Fleming (Sugar Lee), Marylyn Thomas (Bunny), Jackie Preston (Carlene), Jan Thompson (Nita), Joan Ackerman (Crystal Hart), Dennis Downs (Porter Padgett) and Michael Fleming (Bobby Dwayne).

Ackerman, as Crystal, has three songs in the show that add to the hilarity because she loves the holiday season and sets her lyrics to Christmas standards. “Imagine a song about manicures set to ‘Jingle Bells,’” Madison said. “Joan has taken those songs and made them her own.”

The play takes place in one location, the spa. Madison also designed the stage set, built by master carpenters Warren Brecheisen and Jim Taylor and painted by Chuck Carlin. “The set is not in your face. I wanted the audience to get the feeling of being in day spa, the relaxing color scheme, but with a hefty amount of pink that serve as that pop of color.”

Costume and hair designers are Rhianon Kesali and Liane Nichols. Lighting and sound designer is Thomas P. White, with John Luzaich as sound engineer and Elana Williams as lighting engineer.

Madison, who is director of development for the Job Foundation, is a veteran actor, but this is his first time directing a full-length theater production. He has experience as an assistant director and directing such projects as staged readings.

“I’ve learned things about myself, about dealing with a wide range of actors and experience on stage. It’s been fun. It’s a great group. They’ve been so supportive of me, and I want them to have the kind of experience that they’ll want to come back and do this again,” he explained.

Madison expects audiences will have a good time enjoying the show. “People are happy to get back into the theater, to sit and forget what’s happening outside in the world and be able to laugh. I want audiences to leave with a smile.”

