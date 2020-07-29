Federal judge rejects former Waterloo sewer worker's claims

The city countered Brandes was reassigned based on poor performance and was fired after an investigation into co-workers’ claims of abusive behavior.

Several witnesses accused Brandes of calling co-workers vulgar names, including referring to Hoambrecker as “the fat little (expletive) Winnie the Pooh at the end of the hall,” walking around the office in a dunce cap, and leaving a note on Hoambrecker’s desk calling him “overpaid.”

Brandes denied making disparaging comments to other employees.

One aspect of the lawsuit sheds light on questions several council members raised during public meetings in 2017 about a possible improper sludge discharge from the treatment plant into the river.

Testimony shows Brandes received a photo from a co-worker of the sludge spill in 2017. Rather than reporting it to Hoambrecker, Brandes gave the information to his former boss, Larry Smith, who had been fired by the city two years earlier. Smith alerted the Environmental Protection Agency.

Brandes later told unnamed City Council members about the sludge shortly before he was fired and also suggested Hoambrecker had not charged Nutri-Ject, a contractor, for waste it brought to the plant.