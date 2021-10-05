Federal help for overdue water bills available

WATERLOO -- As part of an ongoing effort to address the financial impact of COVID-19, Iowa has received over $10 million in federal aid to help households that have fallen behind on water bills and are facing disconnection of service or have already been disconnected.
Iowans may apply by contacting their local Community Action Agency starting Friday. To locate the agency nearest you, go to https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply or call the Iowa Department of Human Rights at (515) 242-3861.