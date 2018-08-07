BUFFALO CENTER (AP) — The federal government has fined an Iowa nursing home nearly $77,500 over deficiencies in care for residents.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services notified Timely Mission in Buffalo Center about the fine Friday.
The letter cites findings from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which surveyed the facility in June. Officials said they found conditions that constituted "immediate jeopardy" to resident health and safety.
Officials say 87-year-old Virginia Olthoff was dehydrated, in severe pain and weighed less than 100 pounds prior to her February death.
The facility has 60 days to appeal the federal fine. The CMS letter says the fine will be reduced by 35 percent if nursing home officials waive their right to an appeal.
Timely Mission President Lorie Bierle declined to comment to the newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.