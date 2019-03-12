Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO — February was a month with below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 15.7 degrees, 7.7 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 46 degrees on the 3rd, with the lowest of -15 degrees on the 19th.

The monthly precipitation was 2.65 inches, 1.66 inches above normal.

