WATERLOO — February was a month with below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.
The average monthly temperature was 15.7 degrees, 7.7 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 46 degrees on the 3rd, with the lowest of -15 degrees on the 19th.
The monthly precipitation was 2.65 inches, 1.66 inches above normal.
