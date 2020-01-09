{{featured_button_text}}
Sledding event

A sledding event is set for Jan. 18 in Fayette County.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WEST UNION – The Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter will host a family sledding event from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at the Houg Conservation Farm near West Union.

This free, family-oriented event is open to the public, and families are requested to bring their own sledding equipment.

Directions to the event: At the north edge of West Union on Highway 52, turn east on the hard surface road to Elgin and follow TAKO signs to the event. In case of lack of snow, the event will be canceled. Call TAKO President Leif White at 939-1567 with any questions.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments