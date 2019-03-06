CLERMONT – Fayette County sheriff’s deputies seized CBD oil products from a Clermont business on Wednesday, alleging the oils and candies violate state drug laws.
Deputies executed a search warrant at T’s Brick City Spa, formerly the Krooked Halo, on Mill Street, and the business was issued a cease and desist notice, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said any product derived from the cannabis sativa plant, marijuana or hemp is illegal to possess in Iowa without a medical marijuana card. The products can only be distributed at five locations in Iowa.
Any marijuana or hemp that can be ingested by edible means or inhaling is also illegal in the state, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said it is a common misconception that CBD oil and any hemp derivatives are legal under the recently passed 2018 farm bill, but Iowa law still holds any derivatives from the cannabis sativa plant as a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
