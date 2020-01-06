WAUCOMA -- A Waucoma man is dead following a Saturday crash in Fayette County.
Fayette County sheriff's deputies identified the deceased as 76-year-old Urban Joseph Kriener.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Scenic Road east of Waucoma at the intersection of Unicorn Road. Kriener's 2002 Chevy Silverado was headed east on Scenic when he rear-ended a Case Skid Steer operated by Kathleen Renae Hensley, 28, of Waucoma, according to the sheriff's office.
Kriener died at the scene, and Hensley was taken to a hospital for possible minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waucoma Fire and First Responder’s and Tristate Ambulance. This accident remains under investigation.
