One person died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday near Waucoma in Fayette County.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF

WAUCOMA -- A Waucoma man is dead following a Saturday crash in Fayette County.

Fayette County sheriff's deputies identified the deceased as 76-year-old Urban Joseph Kriener.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Scenic Road east of Waucoma at the intersection of Unicorn Road. Kriener's 2002 Chevy Silverado was headed east on Scenic when he rear-ended a Case Skid Steer operated by Kathleen Renae Hensley, 28, of Waucoma, according to the sheriff's office.

Kriener died at the scene, and Hensley was taken to a hospital for possible minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waucoma Fire and First Responder’s and Tristate Ambulance. This accident remains under investigation.

