An Iowa attorney who has been sanctioned by the state on nine prior occasions is facing new allegations of neglecting his clients.

The Grievance Commission of the Iowa Supreme Court is recommending that the court suspend the license of attorney Scott A. Sobel of Fayette County for 30 days. The recommendation stems from a case initiated by the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board that’s related to Sobel’s handling of a criminal case and a civil lawsuit.

In September 2021, Sobel was appointed to represent Mario Goodson in a felony criminal case. Prior to Goodson’s sentencing hearing, Sobel did not read or fact-check the presentence investigation report to be used by the judge in determining Goodson’s sentence. According to the commission, he also failed to communicate with Goodson in any manner until the sentencing hearing.

During the hearing, the judge realized Sobel had not yet reviewed the report with his client and called for a break in the proceedings to let Sobel consult with Goodson. Later, the judge called for a second break after Goodson indicated he hadn’t been given enough time to review the report, then sentenced Goodson to 25 years in prison.

In February 2021, Sobel filed a civil court petition on behalf of two clients, Samir Golubovic and Ramiza Dervisedic, but missed a subsequent deadline in the proceedings. The court set a hearing for June 2021 and advised Sobel that failure to appear at the hearing would result in the immediate dismissal of the case.

Sobel failed to attend the hearing and the court rescheduled the matter for July. But because the defendants in the lawsuit weren’t served in the case until 125 days passed from the filing of the lawsuit, the July hearing was canceled and in August the court granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss the matter.

Citing a litany of medical issues – including bronchitis, an ear issue, diabetes management, digestive problems, a yeast infection, swallowing difficulties, respiratory issues and COVID-19 – Sobel filed a motion to set aside the dismissal. The court agreed to do so, finding there was “good cause attributable to excusable neglect.”

With regard to the Goodson case, the commission concluded that Sobel’s “multiple failures in the case” were tantamount to a “conscious disregard” of his obligations to his client. As for the Golubovic lawsuit, the commission found that Sobel’s conduct resulted in procedural delays and could have damaged his client had the court not agreed to set aside the dismissal order.

The commission said it was empathetic to Sobel’s health issues but added that illnesses do not excuse misconduct, and it cited Sobel’s prior disciplinary history as “the most important aggravating factor” in the case.

Since 2002, Sobel has been privately admonished six times and, since 2010, he has publicly reprimanded three times, according to the commission.

“He has received prior private admonishments and/or public reprimands – dating as far back as July of 2010 and as recent as January of 2022 – for violations of two of the five rules implicated in this disciplinary matter,” the commission noted. “Sobel was on notice of his ethical obligations to keep his clients reasonably informed about the status of their matters and to withdraw from representation if his physical health materially impaired his ability to represent his clients.”

The commission stated that although the nature of Sobel’s misconduct in the Goodson and Golubovic cases may have warranted a private admonishment or a public reprimand under other circumstances, Sobel’s “pattern of misconduct and prior disciplinary history” called for an enhanced penalty: a 30-day license suspension.

The court has yet to act on that recommendation.

Court records indicate Sobel was admitted to practice law in Iowa in June 1983. In his 2022 disciplinary case, Sobel was reprimanded after a criminal-defendant client of his was in jail for 64 days without having heard from Sobel, despite the man making repeated attempts to reach Sobel.

As part of that same disciplinary case, Sobel was also accused of failing to communicate with a female criminal-defendant client prior to a bond reduction hearing and a probation revocation hearing. Although Sobel claimed he had communicated with the woman, the jail’s visitation logs and his statements on the record at the probation revocation hearing suggested otherwise, the commission concluded.

