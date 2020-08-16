Father Ken Stecher remembered as 'Good Shepherd' of flock at Sacred Heart

He held masters degrees in counseling and social work from the University of Iowa and served as a counselor for Catholic Charities in Waterloo for more than two decades. He also served parishes in Sumner, Pinhook, Parkersburg, Dike, Fairbank and Jesup.

Stecher became pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 2012.

“He wasn’t afraid to jump in the water,” Dolan said. ”He wanted Sacred Heart to be a part of the community, not just a church on a street. I thought the world of him. He would do whatever he could to help anybody, and he really helped when the Burmese community started settling here.”

The Burmese community adopted Sacred Heart as its parish, parishioner John Beckman said. Stecher arranged furniture and bedding donations and helped arrange housing for the immigrants. “At one time, he made the comment, ‘You know, I think it was my calling to be at this place at this time to help these people.’ He was a good man with a huge heart and a marvelous, dry sense of humor,” Beckman recalled.

Dolan said Stecher was always in “giving mode, tirelessly offering his time at any hour of the day or night to minister or simply listen.” He kept the rectory’s refrigerator stocked so he could assist anyone who came to the door hungry.