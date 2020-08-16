Father Ken Stecher remembered as 'Good Shepherd' of flock at Sacred Heart

WATERLOO – Friends and parishioners at Sacred Heart Catholic Church will remember Father Kenneth Stecher as a quiet, shy and unassuming man with a giving nature.
He also had a slightly devilish side. Each year, he churned out about 400 deviled eggs for the annual fall festival. He didn’t have a recipe, preferring the “dab of this, a dab of that” method, Stecher told the Courier for a 2018 story.
“Father Ken loved those eggs, but it didn’t stop there. He had a recipe for stuffing that was out of this world, and he would make pan after pan for fall festival. He’d be in the kitchen at 4 a.m. I know, I was there beside him. Father Ken was there until the last meal was served, always preaching that no one should go away hungry,” recalled Parish Council President Brian Dolan.
Father Stecher, 77, died Aug. 12 after complications from a fall. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church, 627 W. Fourth St. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour before the funeral on Wednesday. Burial will be in Centralia.
Stecher was born June 4, 1943, in Dubuque, and attended Loras College. He earned his master of divinity degree from Mt. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. He was ordained June 1, 1968, and served as associate pastor of parishes in Cedar Rapids, Marshalltown, Oelwein and Bellevue and as administrator of parishes in Buffalo Center and Woden.
He held masters degrees in counseling and social work from the University of Iowa and served as a counselor for Catholic Charities in Waterloo for more than two decades. He also served parishes in Sumner, Pinhook, Parkersburg, Dike, Fairbank and Jesup.
Stecher became pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 2012.
“He wasn’t afraid to jump in the water,” Dolan said. ”He wanted Sacred Heart to be a part of the community, not just a church on a street. I thought the world of him. He would do whatever he could to help anybody, and he really helped when the Burmese community started settling here.”
The Burmese community adopted Sacred Heart as its parish, parishioner John Beckman said. Stecher arranged furniture and bedding donations and helped arrange housing for the immigrants. “At one time, he made the comment, ‘You know, I think it was my calling to be at this place at this time to help these people.’ He was a good man with a huge heart and a marvelous, dry sense of humor,” Beckman recalled.
Dolan said Stecher was always in “giving mode, tirelessly offering his time at any hour of the day or night to minister or simply listen.” He kept the rectory’s refrigerator stocked so he could assist anyone who came to the door hungry.
One of Stecher’s joys was driving the church’s float during My Waterloo Days parades. The former marathon runner participated in the Boston Marathon 25 years ago, said his brother, Tom, who lives in Peosta, and “he was an extremely hard worker with an abundance of energy.”
Another brother, Bill, lives in Centralia, and a sister, Suzanne Houselog, lives in Dubuque.
Stecher became a trained and licensed EMT and volunteered as a first responder in many communities where he served, spoke German fluently and was currently taking piano lessons.
“I think his legacy will be what he gave to the people he served in Northeast Iowa as a Catholic priest. He was a pleasure to work with, and he always put other people before himself,” said John Waychoff, a friend and funeral director and co-owner of Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
“The most important thing to us as his family is that he was universally loved and admired by the people he served, and he was always there for them. He was like the Good Shepherd,” Tom Stecher added.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.