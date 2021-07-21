Father and son killed in barn collapse remembered as 'inseparable' pair who loved their large family

Adam added, "He loved his life. He was always thankful we had such a big family and were so close to each other."

He worked for an insurance company in Readlyn and had a gift for sales – starting with cars and then farm implements – but hadn't entirely left behind the notion of living on a farm. The family was raising a number of animals such as chickens, goats, ducks, rabbits and a tortoise.

"He wanted his kids to have the values we were taught as kids and the work ethic," said Adam. "And they all did, they all have that."

The family had lived in Cedar Falls before buying the rural acreage in about 2010.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin noted that, at the time, the house on the property "needed work." Fortunately, Andy was up to the task. He completed multiple phases of remodeling on the building.

He had taken an interest in renovation work in 2004, when Kevin and his wife, Denise, bought a restaurant in Fairbank. Andy and his brothers helped remodel the building along with a cousin who is a carpenter.

"And Andy, he just took to carpentry and kept doing it," said Kevin.