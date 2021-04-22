 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal crash reported south of Clarksville
0 comments
top story

Fatal crash reported south of Clarksville

{{featured_button_text}}

CLARKSVILLE – At least one person is dead in a two-vehicle collision south of Clarksville Wednesday night.

The identities of the people involved in the crash haven’t been released.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Sienna van was traveling north on Ridge Avenue and failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 3 around 10:25 p.m.

The van and a Nissan Maxima, which was headed west on Highway 3, collided, according to the State Patrol. Both vehicles came to a rest in the north ditch.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville First Responders, Shell Rock Fire and EMS and Waverly EMS responded to the scene.

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News