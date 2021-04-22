Fatal crash reported south of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE – At least one person is dead in a two-vehicle collision south of Clarksville Wednesday night.

The identities of the people involved in the crash haven’t been released.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Sienna van was traveling north on Ridge Avenue and failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 3 around 10:25 p.m.

The van and a Nissan Maxima, which was headed west on Highway 3, collided, according to the State Patrol. Both vehicles came to a rest in the north ditch.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville First Responders, Shell Rock Fire and EMS and Waverly EMS responded to the scene.

