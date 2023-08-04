DUNKERTON — One person is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency first responders were dispatched to a single vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 7000 block of North Canfield Road, which is north of Dunkerton.

The Sheriff’s Office stated a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup went off the roadway, entered the ditch and crashed into a utility pole.

Once first responders got there, they located the only occupant of the truck who has only been identified as male. He sustained serious injuries from the crash and was later declared dead at the scene by ambulance personnel. No name or age has been released pending family notice.

As for the utility pole, MidAmerican Energy made necessary repairs and the roadway is reopened.

The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.