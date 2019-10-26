{{featured_button_text}}

RUDD -- The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident Saturday in Rudd.

The agency reported the driver of a Ford Taurus was northbound on Glass Avenue around 6:36 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking an eastbound Windstar minivan broadside.

While troopers indicated there was a fatality, no names or conditions of the accident victims were being released.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Rudd Fire and Rescue, Nora Springs Fire and Ambulance, Mason City Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and MercyOne Airmed assisted.

