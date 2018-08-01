INDEPENDENCE – More than half of Iowa farmland is rented. In some Iowa locations, as much as 70 percent of the land is farmed by farmers who don’t own the land.
In Northeast Iowa, the result is many conversations and negotiations between farmland owners and producer-tenants to determine what makes sense for farmland leases and cash rental rates.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Buchanan County and BankIowa will host a farmland leasing and land values meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Heartland Acres Events Center. The meeting will address questions about farmland leasing.
Melissa O’Rourke, from ISU Extension, will present topics related to farmland values and leasing. O’Rourke is a licensed attorney with extensive experience in working with farm, ranch and agribusiness interests.
Cost is $8 to preregister and $10 at the door. To register, call Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 334-7161. Make checks payable and send to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Ste. A, Independence, IA 50644.
