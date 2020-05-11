Farmers' markets to open beginning this week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several farmers’ markets will be opening in the next few weeks in the Cedar Valley.

On Tuesday, the Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Kimball Ridge will open from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Local farmers and bakers will feature a wide selection of baked goods, plants, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans and green onions.

The market is located on the inside southwest corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, behind Wells Fargo Bank and the Mercy One Cancer Treatment Center.

It will be open every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 27. Credit, debit and EBT are accepted at select vendors.

Social distancing protocols will be observed, and a hand-washing station will be available.

The Kimball Ridge Family Market will open Saturday for the season. It is located in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through the season.

Vendors and customers are encouraged to practice safe habits such as social distancing and washing hands.