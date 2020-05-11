Farmers' markets to open beginning this week

Several farmers’ markets will be opening in the next few weeks in the Cedar Valley.
On Tuesday, the Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Kimball Ridge will open from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Local farmers and bakers will feature a wide selection of baked goods, plants, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, green beans and green onions.
The market is located on the inside southwest corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, behind Wells Fargo Bank and the Mercy One Cancer Treatment Center.
It will be open every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 27. Credit, debit and EBT are accepted at select vendors.
Social distancing protocols will be observed, and a hand-washing station will be available.
The Kimball Ridge Family Market will open Saturday for the season. It is located in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through the season.
Vendors and customers are encouraged to practice safe habits such as social distancing and washing hands.
The New Hartford Farmers’ Market, located on Broadway Avenue across from the Community Center will open May 19. Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. In the event of weather cancellation, the market will take place on the following Wednesday. The market will continue every Tuesday until fall.
Vendors and customers are encouraged to wear face masks.
There is no fee to participate and new vendors are welcome but must register so arrangements can be made to provide social distancing between vendors. To register, email closej@Q.com or call 983-2016.
Dunkerton Farmers’ Market opened May 4. The market will be open Mondays through October from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gazebo Park, 114 W. Main St.
Other Farmers’ Markets opening include:
- Evansdale Farmers’ Market, Wednesday, 3-6 p.m., 3562 Lafayette Road.
- Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Shiloh Baptist Church, Thursday, 3-6 p.m., 3525 Sager Ave.
- Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market, Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 4670 Jefferson St.
- College Hill Farmers’ Market, June 4, 4-6 p.m. 2205 College St., Cedar Falls.
- Cedar Falls Farmers’ Market, June 6, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Clay and Third streets.
