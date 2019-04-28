WATERLOO — Shopping at a farmers’ market is the next best thing to plucking produce from your own garden. The time between picking and eating is measured in hours, not days.
Waterloo, Cedar Falls and surrounding communities will open farmers’ markets in early May, featuring home-grown produce and locally made goods. The Evansdale Farmers’ Market, one of eight Black Hawk County markets, kicks off the season at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“I think it’s going to be a good season. Vendors are amped up and ready to get started. We’ll have early-season produce, baked goods, eggs, meats and different kinds of crafts,” said Kelly Moore, market manager. The market is from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 3562 Lafayette Road.
Radishes, seasonal greens, lettuce, asparagus, rhubarb, green onions and other early veggies will fill stalls at area markets in early through mid-May, along with bedding plants, baked goods, homemade food products and arts and crafts, including jewelry, scented soaps and wood crafts.
Produce will be available in greater variety as the growing season heats up, with staples such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, sweet corn and melons. Markets wind down in late October with fall favorites like pumpkins, apples, gourds and ornamental corn.
A new Thursday market opens next week from 3 to 6 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3525 Sager Ave., under the Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market umbrella.
Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge takes place Tuesdays, beginning May 7 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
DaQuan Campbell is beginning his second year as market manager at the Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market. “We began rebuilding the market last season, when we had 28 or 29 vendors. This season, we’re expecting between 35 and 40 vendors,” he said.
The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon beginning this Saturday at RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St. In addition to themes, family and kids activities and live music, the market wants to expand food and beverage vendors. Last year Basal Pizza, located nearby on Fourth Street, offered several items at the market.
“We want to raise our visibility, make Saturday mornings at the farmers’ market an event, a place to come and hang out, shop, sip coffee, eat and walk around and see what’s available in downtown Waterloo,” said Jessica Young, Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market board president.
Like many Black Hawk County farmers’ markets, the Urban Market is participating in Double Up Food Bucks, Iowa’s statewide healthy food incentive program. A family that spends $10 in SNAP benefits at a participating site receives an additional $10 in free Double Up Food Bucks to spend on locally grown produce.
Market Manager Joe Tyler from the Cedar Falls Farmers’ Market is looking forward to a good season.
“We’ve just added four new vendors, and I think we have room to grow some more,” Tyler said. The market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the corner of Clay and Third streets, through Oct. 26.
“We’re a full market, not just produce. You’ll find seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs and bedding plants, and meats like bison, chicken, turkey and pork, eggs, baked goods, jams, jellies and honey. Everything is locally grown, and we have one certified organic vendor. You’ll also find things like jewelry, pottery, essential oils and fresh flowers,” Tyler said.
Three community tents provide space for themed events, music and activities during the Saturday market. Every third Saturday, free coffee and other refreshments are offered.
Tyler said the goal is to bring people downtown to buy produce and other goods, listen to music, eat and “enjoy a morning at the market. It’s customer- and family-friendly, and people can bring their dogs on leash. ”
The Dunkerton Farmers’ Market is open Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. in Gazebo Park, 114 W. Main St. “We’re trying to create a varied market, and we have just a few vendors. The townspeople are interested in seeing our town grow and prosper, so we’re trying to find ways to encourage our current vendors to attend regularly,” said Tina Brown.
“People want to help each other out. We had a Fall Fest last year that showed the kind of community we want to have and be part of,” she said.
Vendors have a special event market each month and participate in July’s Dunkerton Days with a “rust and dust” market, Brown said, as well as sponsoring a back-to-school book swap for children in August, a tasting in September and the Fall Fest in October.
