COURIER STAFF
It’s open season for farm-fresh produce and baked goods at farmers’ markets.
Black Hawk County boasts eight markets where vendors will sell locally grown seasonal vegetables, fruits, and herbs and locally produced eggs, meat, jams, jellies, honey, arts and crafts, plants and flowers, soaps, health and beauty products, and more.
On Monday, the Dunkerton Farmers’ Market will be the first to open this spring, followed on Tuesday by the Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge. The Evansdale Farmers Market will open Wednesday and the Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Shiloh Baptist Church opens Thursday.
Other markets will open Saturday and several open later in May.
Market season typically runs from May through October. Credit, debit and EBI cards are accepted at selected vendors. Here’s a rundown on hours and locations for local markets:
MONDAYS: Dunkerton Farmers Market, opening day Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Gazebo Park, 114 W. Main St., Dunkerton. Closed Memorial Day and Labor Day. TUESDAYS: Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge, opening day Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m., corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo, behind Wells Fargo Bank and Your Pie pizza. WEDNESDAYS: Evansdale Farmers Market, opening day Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m., 3562 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.
College Hill Farmers Market, opening day May 17, 4 to 6 p.m., West 22nd Street between College and Olive streets, Cedar Falls.
THURSDAYS: Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Shiloh Baptist Church, opening day Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m., 3525 Sager Ave., near the intersection of Greenhill Road and Katoski Drive, Waterloo. SATURDAYS: Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, opening day Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St., Waterloo.
Cedar Falls Farmers Market, opening day Saturday; 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Clay and Third streets near Overman Park, Cedar Falls.
Kimball Ridge Family Market, opening day May 13, 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo, just west of Flowerama.
Evansdale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3562 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.
Cedar Valley farmers markets over the years
091919kw-food-market-01
Patty Achey-Cutts picks out produce from the One Root booth as she speaks with Derick Perkins at the College Hills farmers market in 2019.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
080620-curbside-market-2
University of Northern Iowa’s Local Food Program is partnering with Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, North Iowa Fresh LLC and participating farmers markets to launch an online farmers market order platform called Curbside Market.
COURTESY PHOTO
080620-curbside-market-3
University of Northern Iowa’s Local Food Program is partnering with Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, North Iowa Fresh LLC and participating farmers markets to launch an online farmers market order platform called Curbside Market.
COURTESY PHOTO
080620-curbside-market-1
A shopper of the new Curbside Market program picks up their order at the College Hill Farmers Market in Cedar Falls.
COURTESY PHOTO
DaQuan Campbell, Waterloo Urban Farmers Market
DaQuan Campbell, manager of the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, is featured in this screenshot of a Facebook video explaining the market's new rules for customers as they prepared to open Saturday.
052018tn-nws-farmers-market2
Spencer Jensen works on a painting at the Waterloo Farmers Market Saturday May 19, 2018.
THOMAS NELSON
052018tn-nws-farmers-market
Spencer Jensen holds a painting he worked on Saturday at the Waterloo Farmers Market.
THOMAS NELSON, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cedar Falls Farmers Market 2017
Cedar Falls Farmers Market
COURTESY SHAUNA ZECK
Cedar Falls Farmers Market 2017
Cedar Falls Farmers Market
COURTESY SHAUNA ZECK
050817mp-farmers-market-1
DaQuan Campbell works to remove brush as he prepares a vacant lot to be an urban garden Monday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
050817mp-farmers-market-3
DaQuan Campbell shows his compost pile Monday in his vacant lot that will be an urban garden in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
052816mp-CF-farmers-market-1
People mingle around at the Cedar Falls farmers market May 28, 2016, in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
052816mp-CF-farmers-market-4
People mingle around at the Cedar Falls farmers market.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
farmers market file 2
Cedar Falls Farmers Market
COURIER FILE PHOTO
052816mp-CF-farmers-market-2
Cedar Falls Farmers' Market
COURIER FILE PHOTO
051016mp-Greens-to-Go-fundraiser-2
Kamyar Enshayan, right, speaks with Jeanna Newcomb, left, and her daughter, Abby Rippe, as they look over signed farmers; market posters by Gary Kelley during a Greens to Go fundraiser held at Rudy’s Tacos’ Beer Hall on Tuesday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
050716cc-farmers-market-01
Angie Hahn, left, shows Robyn Smuck a carton of eggs she has for sale at the farmers' market on May 7 in Waterloo.
COURTNEY COLLINS / Courier Staff Photographer
050716cc-farmers-market-03
Angie Hahn sprays water on a plant she has for sale at the farmers' market on May 7 in Waterloo.
COURTNEY COLLINS / Courier Staff Photographer
050716cc-farmers-market-02
Brian and Sue Will check over plants that are for sale at the farmers' market on May 7 in Waterloo.
COURTNEY COLLINS photos/ Courier Staff Photographer
053015cc-farmers-market-wild-art-03
Elaine Nolt, right, talks with Gloria Walker about the different flowers on display at the downtown farmers market Saturday, May 30, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
072515bp-waterloo-farmers-market-2
Allison Hesse and her grandfather, Vern Hesse, fill bags of sweet corn for Angela Tate (white shirt), Walter Lauer and Ruthie Lauer at the RiverLoop Plaza farmers market in 2015 in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
072515bp-waterloo-farmers-market-3
The RiverLoop Plaza farmers market in Waterloo as it looked in 2015.
Brandon Pollock
farmers market file 1
Waterloo Downtown Urban Farmers Market
Brandon Pollock
071515mp-church-row-neighborhood-2
Northern Iowa students Nathan Betz and Sarah Freeze bag cucumbers as Emma Shipley marks down the sale at the Church Row farmers market.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
071515mp-church-row-neighborhood-3
Ester Vung, right, buys some cucumbers from Northern Iowa students Sarah Freeze, and Emma Shipley at a Church Row neighborhood farmers market Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
071515mp-church-row-neighborhood-1
Northern Iowa students in the local food pilot program Nathan Betz, Sarah Freeze, and Emma Shipley, help a customer at the new church row neighborhood farmers market Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
053015cc-farmers-market-wild-art-02
Cathy Halverson, right, pays Rose Schaffer for her purchase at the downtown farmers market Saturday, May 30, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
053015cc-farmers-market-wild-art-03
Elaine Nolt, right, talks with Gloria Walker about the different flowers on display at the downtown farmers market Saturday, May 30, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
102314FILE-farmers-market-3
Jess Hansen, of Cedar Falls, pulls a bunch of fresh beets that she purchased at the Farmers Market in Cedar Falls on June 16, 2012.
COURIER FILE PHOTOS
102314FILE-farmers-market-2
A wide variety of pumpkins, squash and gourds were on sale Cedar Falls Farmers Market.
102314FILE-farmers-market-1
Bob Krueger, center, and Alida Bakuzis, right, purchase some bread from Vicky Dunn at C'est La V's booth at the farmers market Thursday, June 6, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
042914FILE-CF-farmers-market-1
People shop at the farmers market on June 5, 2010, in downtown Cedar Falls.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
042914FILE-CF-farmers-market-2
Courtney Collins
092313ho-College-Hill-Farmers-Market
College Hill Farmers Market.
Courtesy Photo
051813mp-Jraes-pupcakery-1
Jacey Meier, 12, started her own business JRae's Pupcakery that sells homemade dog treats and her sister Avery Meier, 10, who sells paracord dog collars at the Cedar Falls Farmer's Market Saturday, May 18, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
051813mp-Jraes-pupcakery-3
Jacey Meier, 12, center, gets set up at the Cedar Falls Farmer's Market to sell homemade dog treats Saturday, May 18, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
051813mp-Jraes-pupcakery-2
Jacey Meier, 12, left, helps her sister Avery Meier, 10, set up her paracord dog collars display at the Cedar Falls Farmer's Market Saturday, May 18, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
MATTHEW PUTNEY
060613cc-farmers-market-04
Alex Glascock,10, left, and Abby Glascock, 7, right, sample some sourdough bread at the farmer's market Thursday, June 6,2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer)
Courtney Collins
060613cc-farmers-market-05
Bob Krueger, center, and Alida Bakuzis, right, purchase some bread from Vicky Dunn at C'est La V's booth at the farmers market Thursday, June 6,2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer)
Courtney Collins
060613cc-farmers-market-03
Stephanie Woodson and six-month old Gabriel Woodson browse the many vendors at the farmer's market Thursday, June 6,2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer)
Courtney Collins
060613cc-farmers-market-01
College Hill Farmer's Market grand opening took place Thursday, June 6,2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer)
Courtney Collins
072513cc-farmers-market-02
Alice Smith, left, receives change from Lori Davis, right, after making a purchase from the booth at the Farmers Market Thursday, July 25,2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. (COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer)
Courtney Collins
060613cc-farmers-market-02
Cedar Falls mayor Jon Crews purchases some maple syrup from Great River Maple at a farmer's market in June, 2013, in Cedar Falls.
Courtney Collins / Courier Staff Photographer
072513cc-farmers-market-01
Susan Kinkade, left, chats with Lori Davis, right, before making a purchase at the Farmers Market Thursday, July 25,2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. (COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer)
Courtney Collins
