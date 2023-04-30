It’s open season for farm-fresh produce and baked goods at farmers’ markets.

Black Hawk County boasts eight markets where vendors will sell locally grown seasonal vegetables, fruits, and herbs and locally produced eggs, meat, jams, jellies, honey, arts and crafts, plants and flowers, soaps, health and beauty products, and more.

On Monday, the Dunkerton Farmers’ Market will be the first to open this spring, followed on Tuesday by the Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge. The Evansdale Farmers Market will open Wednesday and the Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Shiloh Baptist Church opens Thursday.

Other markets will open Saturday and several open later in May.

Market season typically runs from May through October. Credit, debit and EBI cards are accepted at selected vendors. Here’s a rundown on hours and locations for local markets:

MONDAYS: Dunkerton Farmers Market, opening day Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Gazebo Park, 114 W. Main St., Dunkerton. Closed Memorial Day and Labor Day.

TUESDAYS: Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Kimball Ridge, opening day Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m., corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo, behind Wells Fargo Bank and Your Pie pizza.

WEDNESDAYS: Evansdale Farmers Market, opening day Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m., 3562 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

College Hill Farmers Market, opening day May 17, 4 to 6 p.m., West 22nd Street between College and Olive streets, Cedar Falls.

THURSDAYS: Cedar Valley Farmers Market at Shiloh Baptist Church, opening day Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m., 3525 Sager Ave., near the intersection of Greenhill Road and Katoski Drive, Waterloo.

SATURDAYS: Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, opening day Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St., Waterloo.

Cedar Falls Farmers Market, opening day Saturday; 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Clay and Third streets near Overman Park, Cedar Falls.

Kimball Ridge Family Market, opening day May 13, 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo, just west of Flowerama.

Evansdale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3562 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

