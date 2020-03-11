Farmers' Market webinars set

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county offices will be hosting Farmers' Market Nutrition Program 2020 webinar training for new and returning vendors.
Black Hawk County Extension will host the webinar from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 26 and again April 15 at 3420 University Ave., Suite B, Waterloo. Buchanan County Extention will host the webinar from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 26 and again April 15 at 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence. Delaware County Extension in Manchester will host the webinar April 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 1417 N. Franklin St. No sign-up is required.
The Iowa Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) consists of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) FMNP and the Senior FMNP. The FMNPs are Congressionally authorized programs that provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets and farm stands to nutritionally at-risk women, infants, children and low-income seniors.
