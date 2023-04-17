DES MOINES — Strong winds and warmer-than-normal temperatures led to drier soil conditions that allowed 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, April 16, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“Sandwiched between severe storms and chilly snow flurries were some unseasonably warm and dry conditions that allowed farmers to get planters rolling across the state,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Monday, April 17, as the weekly Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report was released.

“With cooler-than-average temperatures expected through the end of April, farmers should monitor soil temperatures and be aware of the potential for localized patches of frost,” Naig said.

There were a few isolated areas in the southern part of Iowa that saw more precipitation than average for this time of year. Fertilizer applications continued and oat seeding accelerated. Farmers began planting corn and soybeans, although many operators are waiting for precipitation to improve soil moisture supplies.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 28% short, 60% adequate and 3% surplus.

Seven percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, almost two weeks ahead of last year and six days ahead of the five-year average. Over one-third of the state’s expected oat crop was planted during the week ending April 16 to reach 51%, 10 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of normal. Four percent of the oat crop has emerged.

Pastures continue to break dormancy and become green, but little new growth has been seen so far. Calving continues. Overall, livestock conditions continue to be good.

Weather summary

Iowa experienced summerlike conditions over several days of the reporting period as positive temperature departures from 8 to 16 degrees were observed, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The statewide average temperature was 58.6 degrees, 11.1 degrees above normal. Coupled with these anomalously warm temperatures was a very dry air mass until a late-week pattern shift brought widespread rainfall and some snow statewide. Southwestern Iowa measured above-normal totals, with deficits of over 0.50 inch at many eastern stations.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.01 inch at multiple stations to 2.21 inches in Hastings. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.44 inch while the normal is 0.81 inch. Airports in Sioux City and Spencer reported the week’s high temperature of 92 degrees on Friday, on average 33 degrees above normal. Beaconsfield in Ringgold County reported the week’s low temperature of 27 degrees on April 10, eight degrees below normal.

