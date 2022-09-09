Farm using wetlands to clean field runoff

WAVERLY — Farmer Mark Mueller is one of the pioneers in Iowa in cleaning farm water runoff.

He maintains a wetland through the help of state conservation and farming organizations. The group of about 100 people met Thursday at Mueller’s farm northwest of Waverly. The theme of the field day was for farmers to “move the needle” in water clean-up.

The push to clean up runoff is a state-wide initiative, supported by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who spoke at the meeting.

“Even in uncertain times … we are setting records in terms of conservation adoption in this state,” Naig said.

Mueller’s wetland is one of about 115 throughout Iowa. It was engineered through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Shane Wolfe, the wetlands project manager with the department, said the wetlands are designed to reduce nitrogen loss from subsurface drainage.

Discussion about water quality has been amplified since 2015, when the Des Moines Water Works filed a federal lawsuit against western Iowa counties, saying the drainage districts led to high levels of nitrates in the Raccoon River.

The case was dismissed in 2017, with a federal judge saying the state’s water problems are an issue for the Iowa legislature, according to a Des Moines Register story.

At the time, Des Moines department was looking to have drainage districts regulated under the Clean Water Act as a point source of pollution. A point source is defined as a single identifiable source of pollution.

Agriculture groups, such as the Iowa Corn Growers Association – which Mueller is on the board of directors for – said the regulations could result in penalties on farmers.

“We need to take care of this voluntarily, so we don’t have to do it legislatively,” said Stu Swanson from the corn growers group.

The wetlands work like a filtration system. Plants slow the water’s flow and phosphorus and nitrate from fertilizer are absorbed in the ground. Sediments also settle while making their way through the plants.

The water at Mueller’s wetland, which includes farms surrounding the wetland, goes into the Shell Rock River and ultimately the Cedar River.

Other conservation efforts Mueller said he already uses includes natural manure that comes from a nearby dairy farm that he grows alfalfa for. He said he also uses cover crops, which are plants that cover the soil and aren’t harvested, similar to a mulch.