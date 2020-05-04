Farm Toy Show in Dyersville is canceled

DYERSVILLE -‐ The 2020 Summer Farm Toy Show (formally June 5-6) in Dyersville is being canceled due to the coronavirus.
The show hosts issue a heartfelt thank you to the community of Dyersville and their many partners who help make the show a success year after year. "The health and safety of our vendors, guests, and community remain the top priority," they wrote in a press release.
The National Farm Toy Museum (show host) remains closed to the public by the State of Iowa mandate, and the future is uncertain.
The tentative date for next year's show is June 26-27, 2021.
