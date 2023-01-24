Farm to Fork Dinner, workshops showcase local food producers in February

Work is never done when it comes to farming and producing local food, but winter’s slower pace is the perfect time for several special events hosted by Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network.

After a two-year absence, the organization’s Farm to Fork Dinner, previously Local Food Dinner, is returning Feb. 8. In addition, the Local Food Producer/Buyer Networking Event is planned for Feb. 1 and on Feb. 25, the Farmers Market Workshop and a marketing workshop will take place.

Local producers and food buyers can participate in the networking event from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, in Cedar Falls.

“This is an important opportunity to connect our local food producers and buyers so they can meet in person,” said UNI Local Food Program Manager Jodie Huegerich. The event is open to individuals interested in selling their food to wholesale markets and businesses interested in purchasing local food for their business, or businesses who need more local suppliers.

A speed-dating format means “each buyer talks with each producer, rather than leaving meetings to chance. Those connections lead to initial conversations,” Huegerich said. It’s perfect timing, too, she explained, “because producers are in earlier stages of planning and preparing for the growing season or food production and have time to make changes and grow something unique that a buyer requests.”

Anyone interested may attend. There is no cost; preregistration required no later than Wednesday at www.cvfoodfarmnetwork.org.

The Farm to Fork Dinner on Feb. 8 will take place at the Diamond Events Center, bringing together community members to break bread with local food producers and show support for the local food system.

Changing the dinner’s name “gives it more meaning and makes it more interesting,” said Huegerich, “because people understand better the idea of farm-to-fork. It’s a very similar event to our previous dinners, but jazzes it up a little.”

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by the four-course dinner from 6:30 to 8 p.m., prepared by Western Home Communities chefs and using local ingredients. On the menu is a root vegetable bisque with beet garnish; green salad with cherry tomato, red onion, roasted nuts and herb vinaigrette; pork loin with butternut squash puree, roasted root vegetable medley, olive oil, and rosemary mashed potatoes or a vegan entrée with quinoa polenta cakes with butternut squash puree; and apple cobbler for dessert.

“There are a couple of reasons that it’s in February and not in summer. We can showcase that you can get local food year-round – but it looks different – and, two, we want to invited local producers to participate in a panel that isn’t in the heart of the growing season,” Huegerich explained.

Featured producers on the panel are Carolyn Adolphs with Adolphs Produce, Louis Beck with Beck Orchard and Ehren Marks with Marks Family Purebreds. Panelists will share details about their farms/businesses and answer questions “about what they do and why it is important to the local economy,” Huegerich said.

Tickets are $20 each or $120 for a table of eight (everyone will have the opportunity to choose a regular or vegan meal). Seating is limited to 75, available to purchase now through Friday at midnight at https://uni.estore.flywire.com/products?storeCatalog=8501.

New and returning farmers’ market vendors can attend a Farmers Market Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. There is no charge to attend, but RSVPs are due by Feb. 15 at www.cvfoodfarmnetwork.org.

Topics covered will apply to all vendors and all markets.

A marketing workshop follows Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the same location. It is designed for food and farm businesses considering using social media or those who already use social media but want to learn more about its effective use. Karen Everling, founder of World Grace Project and owner of Muse Photo Designs consulting, will provide hands-on experience posting to Facebook, using Canva for branding and the benefits of using Google Place.

Reservations are due Feb. 1. It is recommended that participants bring a laptop, smartphone, logo files on the laptop and several digital photos of products or farm.

