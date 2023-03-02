CEDAR FALLS — Farmers gathered under one roof this week to learn about the newest farm technology.

The 36th annual Hawkeye Farm Show has been taking place since Tuesday and will continue Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.

Along with hundreds of exhibitors, visitors are able to attend seminars presented by Iowa State Extension Services that focus on the latest challenges facing farmers for the upcoming planting season.

One newer technology being shown off at the convention is crop dusting drones. The drones are an alternative to traditional crop dusting planes.

Sam Rockwell, from Rocoza Ag of Grinnell, said the drones are operated remotely and use a GPS system similar to modern tractors to complete a fully automated flight.

“Farmers see the benefit of the technology and they’re very easy to run,” Rockwell said.

The price of the drones is a small fraction of what crop duster planes cost. One drone featured at the show was priced at $38,400 while the planes used for crop dusting cost at least $500,000.

The drones can hold up to 10 gallons of pesticides, covering 4.5 acres, and can complete 40 to 50 acres an hour. When the usage of drones started up in 2019, Rockwell said they only covered six acres an hour.

If the drone stops mid-coverage, it knows exactly where to pick up the job. It can also avoid obstacles and follow the contour of the field.

He said drones really became popular in 2021 and 2022. There have been four iterations of the drone in the past four years.

Another popular piece of equipment for farmer is skid loaders. Steve Swartzrock of Swartzrock Implement Co. in Charles City said the dealer offers the biggest skid loader that is “better than anything else on the market.” The machine weighs over 16,000 pounds and can lift up to 2,500 pounds.

Swartzrock also featured a utility tractor. He said most of the technology for skid loaders and tractors has remained the same throughout the years. One thing that has changed, though, is that with some utility tractors the exhaust “comes out cleaner than it is going in,” he said.

He also mentioned the issue of carbon pipelines. Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express and Navigator CO2 Ventures’ Heartland Greenway would pass through Floyd County. Summit would stretch 680 miles in northern, western and central Iowa while Navigator would go from the northwest to southeast corners of the state – totaling about 900 miles.

The projects would capture carbon dioxide emitted by ethanol plants and send it to reservoirs underground in North Dakota and Illinois all while taking advantage of federal tax credits and opening ethanol to new markets.

Swartzrock said the carbon pipeline would be good for ethanol. Still, he “wouldn’t want it in my backyard.” He expressed fear of a pipeline rupturing and causing injuries or deaths.

Navigator’s proposed pipeline would also run through Bremer County. Its Board of Supervisors unanimously passed new pipeline zoning rules this week.

This comes as Iowa House lawmakers consider House File 368 which would require pipeline companies to follow all local zoning ordinances. It also blocks the projects until a federal regulator announces new safety regulations.

Another political issue on the mind of farmers is the economy, according to Jodi Kelly, the sales director for Legacy Steel Buildings of North Dakota.

The company sells structures to store farm equipment and hay. The buildings are steel coated in aluminum zinc – meaning no rust occurs, according to Kelly. At the show, buyers put down a deposit and the materials are shipped to the customers and then they build the structures themselves.

But Kelly said she’s noticed less people putting deposits on credit cards and using cash or checks instead. She believes that many people may have maxed out their cards due to inflation.

However, the business has been able to avoid inflation and supply shortages due to the fact that its materials are made in a company-owned factory rather than being purchased from a third party.

On Thursday, exhibits open at 9 a.m. At 11 a.m., the ISU Extension and Outreach Center will host a seminar on water quality conservation, led by Brian Dougherty who is a field agricultural engineer.

At 1 p.m. there will be a drawing for $1,000 in Showbucks. The show closes at 4 p.m.

